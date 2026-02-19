Cardi B gushes over ‘beautiful souls’ Kehlani and Tyla following surprise tour appearances

The friendship between the two artistes have been around for several years, with Kehlani, 30, also performing her solo hit Folded during the concert . Clearly inspired by the show, Kehlani later shared that the concert was "11/10" and one of the best shows she had ever attended. "I’ve been watching this undeniable thing build for years," Kehlani told her fan, vowing to always be in "Big Bardi’s" corner.

The appreciation did not end there. Cardi B also expressed her admiration for South African sensation Tyla, who performed their song Nice Guy from the Am I the Drama? album. "Tyla babyyy!! You bring the perfect energy to any stage," Cardi wrote, complimenting the 24-year- old artiste as "soo pretty and so talented" and wishing her "all the Chanel and more." Tyla kept her reaction brief and sweet, posting pictures from the night with the caption, "Thank u mama."

The Little Miss Drama Tour, which began in Palm Desert on 11 February, has already turned into a celebrity-studded event with guest appearances by artistes such as GloRilla and Blueface. As Cardi gets ready to move the tour to Portland and Toronto, she is still working towards establishing an emotional connection with her fans. During her first night of performances, she told her fans to never let anyone "take your happiness away."