Gadgets of the week: Asics Gel-Cumulus 28, ROG Xbox Ally X and Ecovacs WinBot W2 Pro Omni

Insta360 Wave

The Wave from Insta360 is an AI-powered professional speakerphone with integrated recording tools. It’s primarily designed for providing high-quality audio in meetings, podcasts and content creation. Features include an 8-Mic array, AI noise reduction, adaptive beam forming and full-Duplex audio. The device has inbuilt storage and a pop up touchscreen interface. Connectivity is via BT, USB-C or a dongle. The Wave also integrates seamlessly with the Insta360 webcam if needed. ₹35,000.