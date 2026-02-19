Gadgets of the week: Asics Gel-Cumulus 28, ROG Xbox Ally X and Ecovacs WinBot W2 Pro Omni

Asics Gel-Cumulus 28
Asics has launched the Gel-Cumulus 28 at a really attractive price. I’ve been using these shoes for about 3 weeks now for walking and running and here’s my take. First off these shoes are incredibly light (about 250g) and feel really comfortable all round once you’re in them. Cumulus 28 is ideal for neutral runners (normal arches/even distribution on impact) providing cloud-like landings and a responsive toe-off during your run. Special FF Blast MAX foam is used here to obtain a soft, comfortable run feel with great energy return on every step. There’s also a Fluidride outsole for great traction with AHAR LO material in heel area (works well in dry or wet surfaces) plus PureGEL tech under the heel provides ultra shock absorption while landing. The upper mesh is engineered for a breathable and adaptive fit. I had a great experience running with these and find them superb for walking as well - light, cushiony and brilliant fit. These shoes are ideal for both seasoned walkers and runners as well as casual users! ₹12,999.
ROG Xbox Ally X
If you love hand-held gaming, here’s an outstanding device from ROG (Republic of Gamers - ASUS). The Xbox Ally X is a serious gaming handheld device which is AI powered and sports an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 extreme processor with a massive 80Wh battery. On usage I was blown away by the ultra-smooth performance and haptics as well as the long battery life (lasts days). There’s a 7” full HD 120hZ display on board with FreeSync premium - providing crisp, responsive visuals. The dual trigger vibration is thrilling and allows you to be fully immersed. A huge advantage is the ability to play from the entire catalogue (PC titles and Game Pass) anywhere and anytime. You also get a 3months Xbox Game pass Premium allowing access to over 200 games. I had a raucous time playing my favourites like Tomb Raider, Asphalt Legends and Assassin’s Creed on the Ally X. This device also has a built-in NPU (neural Processing Unit) making it AI future ready! ₹1.15 lakh.
Ecovacs WinBot W2 Pro Omni
Here’s a window cleaner that’s robotic and cleans edge-edge of your windows effortlessly by itself. The device is equipped with multiple sensors that can bypass obstacles and prevent jamming, the edge cleaning mode improves cleaning by 65% and covers the entire window area. The cleaner has a 3 nozzle wide-angle spray atomisation tech that works with a wet mop to ensure efficiency and effectiveness. All the dirt is dissolved and wiped clean with one single stroke.The device has an intelligent climbing system and is ultra safe for your window glass surface. ₹44,999.
Beats Solo Buds
Solo Buds from Beats are True Wireless BT earbuds with an ergonomic design for a natural fit. They come with fully custom acoustic architecture and upto 18 hrs of battery life (with case). Compatible with both Android and iOS these buds deliver big Beats sound with full range and clarity. You also get exceptional call performance while a quick 5 minute charge gives upto an hour of playback. Available in multiple colour options. ₹6,900.
Jabra Evolve 3 85
This headset is ideal for modern work. The Evolve 3 85 offers perfect voice clarity with adaptive noise cancellation. With enhanced Spatial sound, voices on the other end feel like they’re in front of you. The headset also integrates seamlessly with Gen AI assistants letting you work hands-free by using only your voice. One charge provides upto 25 hrs of calls or 120 hours of music. Coming soon. ₹59,000.
Insta360 Wave
The Wave from Insta360 is an AI-powered professional speakerphone with integrated recording tools. It’s primarily designed for providing high-quality audio in meetings, podcasts and content creation. Features include an 8-Mic array, AI noise reduction, adaptive beam forming and full-Duplex audio. The device has inbuilt storage and a pop up touchscreen interface. Connectivity is via BT, USB-C or a dongle. The Wave also integrates seamlessly with the Insta360 webcam if needed. ₹35,000.
