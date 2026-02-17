Gadgets of the week: GM G+ Arc Qi2, UBON GT 440 and Blaupunkt Atomik OMG Atom

GM G+ Arc Qi2
GM’s G+ Arc is a Qi2 3-in-1 wireless charger that’s ultra compact, charges multiple devices simultaneously and ideal for travel. I’ve used hundreds of chargers over the years but never seen one so slim, light and handy. On usage the G+ Arc can charge wirelessly compatible smartphones, Qi chargeable devices such as AirPods cases and the apple watch. I managed to get 15W charging for my iPhone (magnetically attaches seamlessly) and the AirPods along with the apple watch to charge at max speeds permissible. There’s a 90cm USB-C cable that extends and retracts when required and an integrated stand to prop up your phone. Safety features include Overcurrent and temperature protection. An innovative charger! ₹1,599.
UBON GT 440
UBON’s GT 440 is an ultra useful wireless collar Mic for Type-C devices. On usage it gives good, clear audio and a fairly wide wireless range (20m+) and most importantly works with all USB-C devices making it ideal if you wish to create content on a budget. The lightweight Mic is portable and perfect not only for creators but also live shows and recordings. GT-440 is easy to set up and simple to use (Plug & Play) and comes with intelligent noise reduction. I enjoyed using it for creating audio content for social media and work. The GT-440 can be used by anyone looking for a good Mic on a budget! ₹799.
Blaupunkt Atomik OMG Atom
Blaupunkt’s new Atomik OMG ATOM BT speaker packs a heavy, heavy punch in a hand-friendly size. It’s ideal for on the go, use at home or for parties in the backyard. The speaker belts out a strong 60W RMS output for loud, room-filling sound while DSP tech ensures the audio is tuned for clarity while providing deep bass, crisp highs and balanced mids. On my usage the battery lasted about 11 hours on heavy continuous usage and the IPX6 splash-proof and rustproof rating was useful when I tried it by the poolside. The speaker also has Party Aura lights which sync to music and boost energy levels. The dual speakers onboard ensure separation of audio with the dual-radiators generating solid bass. Also two Atom’s can be paired for a powerful stereo experience plus Atom supports hands-free calls. ₹4,999.
Peloton Tread
The Tread from Peloton is an advanced, premium treadmill with a 21.5” full HD screen with 360° movement offering personalised plans and recommendations tailored for you. The running belt itself is quiet, comfortable and has 59” of space. With front-facing speakers, metrics in-workout like speed, mileage, heart rate and elevation in front of you and a compact 6’ x 3’ footprint, the Tread is easy to use and place anywhere. ₹2.99 lakhs
Bend app
Bend is a life-altering app that lets you stretch your body in all the right ways for improved wellness and health. Bend is designed to be used by anyone and provides quick and convenient routines which help improve flexibility and have a good range of motion. There are hundreds of exercise and routines in the app with clear illustrations and videos making it easy for all age-groups and experience levels. Download now!
Audemars Piguet Jumping Hour
AP’s new “Neo Frame” Jumping Hour is a fusion of Art Deco and modern innovation reviving a historic complication dating back to the 1600s. Basically numbers leap every 60 minutes in the place of traditional hands! Powered by Calibre 7122, the timepiece sports a precise self-winding jumping hour movement with 52 hours of reserve power. All this is enhanced by Haute Horlogerie finishing and a remarkable wristwatch that’s as elegant and cool as watches get! ₹66 lakh.