Gadgets of the week: GM G+ Arc Qi2, UBON GT 440 and Blaupunkt Atomik OMG Atom

Blaupunkt Atomik OMG Atom

Blaupunkt’s new Atomik OMG ATOM BT speaker packs a heavy, heavy punch in a hand-friendly size. It’s ideal for on the go, use at home or for parties in the backyard. The speaker belts out a strong 60W RMS output for loud, room-filling sound while DSP tech ensures the audio is tuned for clarity while providing deep bass, crisp highs and balanced mids. On my usage the battery lasted about 11 hours on heavy continuous usage and the IPX6 splash-proof and rustproof rating was useful when I tried it by the poolside. The speaker also has Party Aura lights which sync to music and boost energy levels. The dual speakers onboard ensure separation of audio with the dual-radiators generating solid bass. Also two Atom’s can be paired for a powerful stereo experience plus Atom supports hands-free calls. ₹4,999.