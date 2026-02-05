Gadgets of the week: Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, DailyObjects Apple Watch Band and Pebble Qore 2

Freewrite Alpha Raven

For all you avid writers, authors, typist and typing lovers, the Alpha Raven with backlight offers an ultra-portable distraction free option. Now you can write/draft whatever you like in the comforts of wherever you like with a viewing window of 2-4 lines and a built in backlight with adjustable brightness. Alpha comes with a kickstand for adjusting angle and an integrated palm wrist for support. The device can back locally up locally or to the cloud instantly allowing syncing to most apps and drives. Alpha supports multiple languages and comes with an internal battery with 100 hour run time. ₹32,500.