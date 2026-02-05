Gadgets of the week: Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, DailyObjects Apple Watch Band and Pebble Qore 2

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G
Redmi’s new Note 15 Pro 5G is a brilliant phone which performs exceedingly well and sports a 200Mp ultimate-clarity camera. On usage I loved the snappy performance of this phone thanks to a Mediatek Dimensity 7400-Ultra processor and Xiaomi’s HyperOS. It also comes with a 6580mAh battery which lasted me well into the second day. The 6.83” 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display is sharp, clear and smooth protected by Corning’s ’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The phone also has IP66/68/69/69K dust and water resistance making it extremely durable (Redmi Titan durability). Photos and videos were crisp and colour accurate while audio was dynamic courtesy of Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res support. The Note 15 Pro 5G comes with full AI features on-board. A new useful feature offered here by Xiaomi is Offline communications where you can communicate upto a kilometre without cellular coverage (on select devices for emergencies). ₹29,999.
DailyObjects Apple Watch Band
This new Natural Link Steel Apple Watch brand is compatible with apple watches (2 sizes available) and offers the strength and durability of stainless steel (SS316L). I’ve been using for a week with my steel apple watch and find it extremely elegant and ergonomic to wear. It comes with detachable links and a smooth magnetic clasp for easy wear and removal. The smoothness and shine of stainless steel elevates the appearance of the Apple watch while adding a solid presence to my wrist. The band also looks unique thanks to the innovative design of the links and can be adjusted for length seamlessly. Available in Natural and Noir variants, Dailyobjects has really crafted a formidable steel Apple watch band! ₹7,999.
Pebble Qore 2
Pebble’s Qore 2 is a phenomenal wellness band and I loved using it, especially since it doesn’t have a display (stops me from looking down every other second). Featuring NexGen sensors and AI on board I could smartly monitor my activity, sleep, Heart rate, SpO2, HRV and body temperature (using the Pebble Halo app). Two big advantages of Qore 2 - Insanely long battery life (30+days) and it’s easier to wear while sleeping compared to other smartwatches. Qore 2 is also 5ATM water resistant which allows me to swim with it. It works seamlessly with Apple Health and Find My device and can even provide call alerts. The distraction free band is addictive once you’ve tried it and allows for strap swapping. The AI health analysis on board is also very useful and motivating. At this great price I would definitely urge everyone who hasn’t tried a wellness band/tracker to invest in one like this to improve overall health and wellness! ₹3,799
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature is a premium smartphone offering a Triple Sony Lytia Pro-grade camera system along with SnapDragon 8 gen 5 performance. It also records in 8K and comes with select 24x7 Signature Club lifestyle privileges. The 6.8” 1.5K AMOLED display comes with 165Hz refresh rates and the phone is 6.9mm thin. Motorola Signature features a fabric-inspired premium finish on an aircraft-grade aluminium frame. ₹54,999.
MVST Space
If you’re looking for a durable yet aesthetic suitcase for travel, MVST’s Space aluminium suitcase offers a great deal. For one its shell is made of an Aluminium-Magnesium alloy for top durability with reinforced corners. It also has zipper-less closure and ultra smooth 360° spinner wheels plus slow-release handles. The interiors include Anti-microbial fabric and pocketed panels for storage. Available in carry-on and check-in size as well as bold colour choices including this Red, MVST is a must-buy! ₹37,500.
Freewrite Alpha Raven
For all you avid writers, authors, typist and typing lovers, the Alpha Raven with backlight offers an ultra-portable distraction free option. Now you can write/draft whatever you like in the comforts of wherever you like with a viewing window of 2-4 lines and a built in backlight with adjustable brightness. Alpha comes with a kickstand for adjusting angle and an integrated palm wrist for support. The device can back locally up locally or to the cloud instantly allowing syncing to most apps and drives. Alpha supports multiple languages and comes with an internal battery with 100 hour run time. ₹32,500.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels