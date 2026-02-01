Gadgets of the week: Sonos Era 100, NoiseFit Pro 6R and Sennheiser HD 500 BAM

DWC Terra

The Delhi Watch Company makes some of the most innovative yet well priced timepieces in the market. Their new Terra is inspired by a carabiner and is forged from Grade 2 Titanium. It sports a GL 32 quartz movement and offers lume on the markers and 30m water resistance. With SCHOTT glass protecting the dial and a 316L SS case-back, Terra looks like no other and is a steal if you can pocket one. ₹3,999.