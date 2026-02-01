Gadgets of the week: Sonos Era 100, NoiseFit Pro 6R and Sennheiser HD 500 BAM

Sonos Era 100
If you’re looking for a single speaker for your acoustic needs - The Sonos Era 100 is your best bet. It features next-gen acoustics with multiple levels of connectivity and provides stereo sound with rich bass to transform any room into a sonic experience. Setting up the Era 100 took me about 10 minutes (Sonos uses Trueplay tuning tech to optimise the speaker’s EQ to your space automatically) with the help of Sonos App. Once I was connected via wifi the whole space lit up as I played my favourite music via Spotify (Era 100 plays from any service or compatible device). Sound quality is top notch with detailed stereo separation, deep bass and crystal clear vocals even at top volume. There’s a real nuanced, balanced and harmonious vibe to this speaker that sets it apart from competitors. It also supports BT and connects via Line-in to devices. You also get Voice controls, Sonos Radio, the ability to pair another Era 100 and use two as a pair of rear speakers for cinematic sound. Exceptional Speaker! ₹22,999.
NoiseFit Pro 6R
Powered by Noise AI Pro, the NoiseFit Pro 6R is a truly special smartwatch from Noise. It’s crafted with Stainless steel and features a 1.46” AMOLED display that’s incredibly bright (1000nits) and elegant. Setting up the smartwatch is quick thanks to the NoiseFit app (iOS and Android). On usage I found the Pro 6R a superb smartwatch with ultra useful features. The watch provides extensive health tracking as well as an accurate built in GPS that’s reliable. The watch fits extremely well on my 7” wrist and I loved being able to switch out the straps (metal, leather and silicon) seamlessly for different looks. Noise’s own AI Pro is useful for gaining health insights as well setting reminders, starting workouts etc. BT connectivity ensures that you don’t miss any notifications and can take calls as well. There’s also Strava integration, cycle tracking, guided workouts, 30m water resistance, IP 68 rating as well as a 10-15 day battery life depending on usage. Highly recommended! ₹7,999.
Sennheiser HD 500 BAM
Sennheiser’s new HD 500 BAM microphone can transform audiophile grade headphones to Dynamic gaming headsets. I had a chance to try out this brilliant Boom Arm Mic (BAM) in conjunction with the HD 560S (an incredible open back reference headphone from Sennheiser) for a few weeks and the results were formidable. The Mic can seamlessly plug into a Sennheiser headphone’s cable port and turns it into a microphone solution - ideal for gamers and everyday professionals. HD 500 BAM also has broad compatibility with laptops, desktops and game consoles as well as select mobile devices. On usage I could level up and use it for calls and conferences and as an essential communication device while gaming. HD 500 BAM sports a special condenser capsule delivering outstanding speech clarity. Essentially this device provided a single solution to me which could handle crystal-clear sound in both directions whether I was gaming or on a Teams call. HD 500 BAM also comes with Volume and Mute controls, universal 3.5mm jack, a 1.50m cable and Y-adapter for PC use. ₹4,990.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema
Fujifilm’s new instax mini Evo Cinema can capture video and photos and provide a print of photos from itself or your smartphone. Offering 10 lens filters and 10 film filters, It comes with a nifty “Eras dial” which lets you shoot your camera style by decade (eg 1960s - 8mm) capturing the unique favour of bygone eras. The camera also features a vertical grip design inspired by the “FUJICA Single-8”. ₹37,999.
Salomon S/LAB phantasm 3
The Phantasm 3 is an ultra-light racing shoe engineered for top performance and is developed in partnership with Aerodynamic experts Swiss Side. The shoe features cutting-edge design to maximise speed and efficiency - features include a PEBA based foam (optiFOAM+) for cushioning and a full-length carbon plate for energy return. Phantasm 3 is ideal for speed runs offering maximal cushioning and a Drop of 6mm. The upper is constructed using Aerodynamically Stretchable Gaiter material. ₹31,000.
DWC Terra
The Delhi Watch Company makes some of the most innovative yet well priced timepieces in the market. Their new Terra is inspired by a carabiner and is forged from Grade 2 Titanium. It sports a GL 32 quartz movement and offers lume on the markers and 30m water resistance. With SCHOTT glass protecting the dial and a 316L SS case-back, Terra looks like no other and is a steal if you can pocket one. ₹3,999.