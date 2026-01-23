Gadgets of the week: Wobble X series TV, Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Wobble X series TV
Wobble’s Smart TVs offer extreme value with premium visuals and sound. Their 55 inch 4K UHD TV (WB55QDXGU2875T24) is a superb example, I’ve been using it for the past month and find the experience exhilarating. I’ve tried various content including streaming OTTs, media via Usb, Wifi casting and casual gaming - the output is brilliant with good sound (Dolby Atmos via 80W speakers with dual amps/woofer-tweeter combo) and great visuals (QLED 4K UHD with Dolby Vision). Other features include HDR 10 with HLG, Google TV 5.0, AI picture optimisation, multiple ports for connectivity and a superb Zero frame design with Metal finish frame. I found the sound experience in this Wobble TV to be exceptional (dialogue is extra clear and action scenes extra dynamic) and even enjoyed casting from my smartphone to view videos. A “must-buy” QLED TV for the price. ₹33,499.
Redmi Note 15 5G
Redmi’s Note Series of phones have always offered comprehensively good smartphones at great prices. The new Note 15 5G offers exceptional value along with dependable performance, immersive entertainment and long-lasting reliability. Over the last few weeks I’ve been using the Redmi Note 15 5G and find it to be an ideal “Daily driver”. Features include a rear 108MP MasterPixel Dual AI camera with OIS and 3X in-sensor zoom as well as a 20MP front cam (both cameras produce stellar pics and video). On board there’s also a 5520mAh Silicon-Carbon battery that gets me through a day easily, as well as IP 66 rating with Mil-spec durability (MIL-STD-810H) ensuring longevity. I particularly loved the 6.77” curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate providing immersive visuals and fluid scrolling and the Dual stereo speakers which offer Dolby Atmos. Redmi Note 15 5G runs smoothly on a SnapDragon 6 Gen 3 SOC and ships with Xiaomi Hyper OS2 (Android 15) and is backed by 4 yrs of Android updates. Solid Smartphone! ₹22,999.
Redmi Pad 2 Pro
If you don’t have a “Tab” yet, Redmi’s Pad 2 pro might be the most compelling device that’ll make you get one! Housing a 12000mAh battery, the Pad 2 Pro offers incredible real-world endurance for streaming, studying, meetings or gaming (I managed to get 3-4 days with medium to heavy usage). The 12.1inch 2.5K display in 16:10 aspect ratio is crisp, enhanced by Dolby Vision and offers smooth scrolling. Sound quality is top notch courtesy quad speakers with Dolby Atmos (great for watching movies and OTT). Most importantly the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is outstanding for multitasking with Hyper OS 2, Gemini, cross-device workflow and expandable storage (via Micro SD). A Redmi Smart pen and Pad 2 pro keyboard are additional accessories (sold separately) which up the ante offering note-taking, sketching and workstation capabilities to this wonderful device. The Pad 2 Pro is available in Wifi and 5G variants adding the ability to work/be entertained on the go! ₹24,999.
Poco M8 5G
The new Poco M8 5G offers exceptional value with good performance in a slim and light form factor. The 6.77” phone sports an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates delivering smooth scrolling and fluid visuals. On usage I liked the snappy performance (SD 6 gen 3) ,bright display and audio was rich and immersive courtesy of dual stereo speakers (Dolby Atmos). At just 7.35mm thin, the M8 feels light and comfortable while holding for long durations, I also appreciated the curved body for its aesthetics. Other features include IP66 resistance, wet touch tech, SGS MIL_STD-810H durability, and a large 5520 mAh Battery with 18W reverse charging on board. The 50MP dual AI cams captured clear photos and video in most scenarios. Running on Hyper OS 2 (android 15) you’ll get 4 yrs of version updates and six years of security support. ₹18,999.
Blaupunkt BH 71 Moksha
Blaupunkt’s new BH71 Moksha is a phenomenal headphone (for the price) as it features not only ANC but also hybrid Gyro Head-tracking and 360° spatial audio. Powered by a high performance RTL chipset, these headphones on usage provide stable and efficient wireless connectivity. I was impressed with the Hybrid ANC especially in noisy surroundings and found the call quality exceptionally crisp and clear (4 AI-powered Mics). Spatial head tracking is great especially while watching movies and listening to music giving a true sense of location and dynamism. The headphones are extremely light and comfortable with soft ear-pads and can fold up easily for travel. Battery lass for several days of usage and gaming is great using these headphones thanks to 28ms low-latency BT. At ₹4999* the BH71 Moksha offer the best value among current headphones! ₹4,999.
Withings U-Scan Nutrio
This unique device offers novel urine analysis from the comforts of your home. Nutrio is the first ever toilet plug-in urine scanner which tracks essential markers to help optimize your nutrition goals. Nutrio measures Ketone levels, Vitamin C, Bio-acidity and HydroStatus. These measurements will provide feedback on your hydration levels, metabolism and pH levels enabling you to assess and improve nutrition and lifestyle habits. U-Scan Nutrio attaches seamlessly to your toilet and connects to the withings app to provide metrics. ₹35,000.