Gadgets of the week: Wobble X series TV, Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Withings U-Scan Nutrio

This unique device offers novel urine analysis from the comforts of your home. Nutrio is the first ever toilet plug-in urine scanner which tracks essential markers to help optimize your nutrition goals. Nutrio measures Ketone levels, Vitamin C, Bio-acidity and HydroStatus. These measurements will provide feedback on your hydration levels, metabolism and pH levels enabling you to assess and improve nutrition and lifestyle habits. U-Scan Nutrio attaches seamlessly to your toilet and connects to the withings app to provide metrics. ₹35,000.