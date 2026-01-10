Gadgets of the week: Clicks Communicator, On Cloud X4 and Tenniix

Kodak Charmera

The Charmera is a retro-design keychain digital camera that’s super compact and perfect for capturing quality moments. Charmera comes with a 1/4 inch CMOS sensor and a 35mm F2.4 lens and can generate 1.6M images (1440 x 1080) in JPEG format. Video recording is at 30fps and there’s a 200mah rechargeable battery on board. Weighing only 30g this can easily fit in your bag or pocket. ₹2,700.