Gadgets of the week: Clicks Communicator, On Cloud X4 and Tenniix

Clicks Communicator
The new Clicks Communicator is “Designed for doing, Not doomscrolling” as Clicks says! This phone comes with ergonomically designed keys and smart side buttons that can turn voices into text, start voice recordings and transcribe meetings. The clicks communicator comes with a 4.03” touch display, fingerprint sensor, a notification LED, and an All-in-one 50MP camera and flash. The Communicator even has a 3.5mm jack! Other perks include a 4000mAh silicon-carbon battery, BT, NFC, Wifi, Qi2 charging and e-sim option. The 5G phone operates on Android 16 and has 256GB storage with expansion upto 2TB. The Communicator looks like a phone that may be extremely successful or just the opposite. Only time will tell! ₹36,000.
On Cloud X4
These ultra-cool sneakers from On are ultra flexible in function and can be used for working out, HIIT and other forms of exercise. With a heel to drop of 7mm and a Light stability these are ideal for treadmill runs and circuit training as well as calisthenics. The shoe weighs 288g and comes with an X-shaped Speedboard for forefoot flex and Helion super foam midsole for comfort. There’s also a Midfoot cage for stability and good heel hold for multilateral movements. A breathable mesh upper and rubber outsole aid in traction. The Cloud X4 also looks street smart and goes well with your fashionable wardrobe! ₹14,400.
Tenniix
Tenniix is a smart feeding system for Tennis which holds 100+ balls with adjustable speed, spin and trajectory for realistic practice. Weighing only about 8Kg, you get about 4 hours of playtime on a single charge and the battery is swappable. Tenniix can be controlled via an app and your voice, it comes with over 1000 drills and is beginner-friendly allowing you to ease into the game. ₹63,000.
OnePlus Pad Go 2
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 feels like the kind of tablet you end up using way more than you expect. The large 12.1-inch 2.8K display is sharp and fluid, and the120 Hz refresh rate makes everything—from scrolling to streaming—feel sublime. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-series chipset paired with up to 8 GB RAM handles everyday multitasking, video calls, and casual gaming with ease.OxygenOS 16 (based on Android) is clean and uncluttered, with split-screen and floating windows that actually come in handy on a big screen. Battery life is another strong point, the 10,050 mAh batteryeasily lasts a full day, and 33 W fast charging is quick. With clear quad speakers and a lightweight design, the Pad Go 2 from OnePlus is a solid, easygoing tablet built for everyday use. ₹25,999.
Oppo Find X9
The Find X9 in Velvet Red is one of the most attractive and best phones you can currently buy in terms of value, it features a great camera setup, a7025mAh battery that lasts and a solid MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC that handles everything you throw at it! Its 16.74cm AMOLED screen is brightandsmooth at 120 Hz ProXDR. The camera setup excels here - aHasselblad Master camera system with three 50MP pro-level cameras on board, as well as ruggedprotection (IP 66,68,69), and a superb ColorOS 16 experience. I’ve used the X9 for the last three weeks and find it a fully capable smartphone with a premium experience overall. ₹74,999.
Kodak Charmera
The Charmera is a retro-design keychain digital camera that’s super compact and perfect for capturing quality moments. Charmera comes with a 1/4 inch CMOS sensor and a 35mm F2.4 lens and can generate 1.6M images (1440 x 1080) in JPEG format. Video recording is at 30fps and there’s a 200mah rechargeable battery on board. Weighing only 30g this can easily fit in your bag or pocket. ₹2,700.