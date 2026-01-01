Gadgets of the week: ASICS Gel Nimbus 28, DailyObjects Stack and Dell Pro 14 Premium

ASICS Gel Nimbus 28
The new Gel-Nimbus 28 from ASICS is one of its most comfortable in the running shoe range. I’ve been running with a pair for the last 4 weeks and I find the experience truly exhilarating! Weighing 25g lesser than its previous version Nimbus 28 is perfect for running long distances thanks to the supreme cushioning it offers. The shoe fits like a glove and uses FF BLAST PLUS cushioning in its midsole as well as PureGEL tech. The upper is constructed with a specially engineered knit material for a custom fit. The shoe has a total drop of 8mm making it great for Neutral/UnderPronating runners and an updated HYBRID ASICSGRIP outsole for durable grip in various terrains. The Gel-Nimbus 28 excels in comfort, cushioning, grip and looks and is ideal for modern runners! ₹16,999.
DailyObjects Stack
The Stack Phone Ecosystem from Dailyobjects is highly innovative, functional and refreshing. Stack is basically a modular system of phone accessories - including cases, grips, wallets, stands and colour plates. On usage these work seamlessly clicking into place perfectly and can easily be switched in seconds. I tried the Stack Signature Phone case for my iPhone 16 pro in Slate which is magsafe-compatible, elegant and durable fitting perfectly while providing all-round protection. In addition I used the Phone grip & Stand (compact and minimal), the wallet stand (magnetic Qi2 compatible, slim, svelte and able to hold my money/cards), the flex Stand (my favourite for propping up phone for content viewing) and the Phone Lanyard (ideal for securing phone while on the go). All accessories in Stack work as a fluid system and swapping is effortless! DailyObjects has created an outstanding range of smartphone accessories with Stack! Available in multiple colours! ₹799-2,999.
Dell Pro 14 Premium
The new dell Pro 14 premium range is powered by Intel core Ultra 200V series processors which deliver top-notch performance and power efficiency making them suitable for business professionals. I’ve been using the Dell Pro 14 premium for about 5 weeks and the device delivers on all fronts. For one you get a chassis made of 90% recycled Aluminium combining sustainability and portability. A novel addition is the dual-fan thermal system that enables whisper-quiet operations and airflow by 20%.The display is an advanced Tandem OLED one with true blacks, vivid colours and higher power efficiency. I also loved the 8MP IR camera with HDR (an industry first) which provides crystal-clear video which is ideal for my online meetings. Other notable features include exceptional battery life, powerful on-device AI performance, light weight (1.14kg), commercial grade durability, ultra-secure defence systems and multiple slots. The Dell Pro 14 Premium is ideal for Business users! ₹1.96 lakh.
POCO C 85 5G
POCO C85 5G is an exciting phone that’s well priced combining performance, style and great battery life in a youthful package. I enjoyed using the smartphone for a a few weeks as it has everything you’d need in a smartphone and fits in most people’s budget! Features include A 6000mAh battery (lasts about 1.25 days), 33W fast charging, a slim 7.99mm profile, premium dual tone finishes (Mystic purple, spring green and Power black). C 85 5G has a huge 6.9” HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 6300 with upto 16GB of Turbo RAM. Cameras are acceptable (AI 50MP dual rear cam/8MP selfie) and you also get IP 64 resistance. Hyper OS 2.0 running on Android 15 is smooth overall. The C85 5G from POCO is a solid device for the price! ₹11,999.
Ikea Vastmarke charger
Ikea’s minimal Qi 2.0 charger can charge compatible phones wirelessly at upto 15W speeds. Made of Silicone and comes in a fun donut shape. Built in safety features protect the charger from short-circuits and overheating. Comes with a complete charger. ₹900.
Selfix case
Selfix is the ultimate case if you love selfies and have an iPhone. The case comes with a rear screen which acts as a window to Pro-level selfies. Compatible with the 17 Pro series, Selfix gives you a real-time unobstructed view of yourself. The case also has a discreet built in slot that supports expandable microSD storage upto 2TB. The 1.60” AMOLED touchscreen provides ample viewing room for capturing great photos, using your rear camera! Price TBA.