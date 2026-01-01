Gadgets of the week: ASICS Gel Nimbus 28, DailyObjects Stack and Dell Pro 14 Premium

ASICS Gel Nimbus 28

The new Gel-Nimbus 28 from ASICS is one of its most comfortable in the running shoe range. I’ve been running with a pair for the last 4 weeks and I find the experience truly exhilarating! Weighing 25g lesser than its previous version Nimbus 28 is perfect for running long distances thanks to the supreme cushioning it offers. The shoe fits like a glove and uses FF BLAST PLUS cushioning in its midsole as well as PureGEL tech. The upper is constructed with a specially engineered knit material for a custom fit. The shoe has a total drop of 8mm making it great for Neutral/UnderPronating runners and an updated HYBRID ASICSGRIP outsole for durable grip in various terrains. The Gel-Nimbus 28 excels in comfort, cushioning, grip and looks and is ideal for modern runners! ₹16,999.