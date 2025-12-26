Gadgets of the week: OnePlus 15R, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and Logitech MX Master 4

OnePlus 15R
The OnePlus 15R is a premium mid-range phone which combines a massive battery and powerful chipset with a great display and smooth software. The first phone to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform, the 15R sees faster speeds featuring LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 ROM. On usage the battery life is insane (lasting me into the third day on regular usage) courtesy a 7400mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charge. The 6.83” display comes with a 1.5K AMOLED screen (165Hz) and is silky smooth for scrolling, haptics and viewing content. This is also an ideal smartphone for gamers thanks to the durable battery and a Cryo Velocity 3D Vapour chamber and back cover for keeping the phone cool. You also get IP 66,68,69 and 69K rated protection meaning this phone is ultra-rugged. The cameras in rear (50MP IMX906/8MP UW) as well as the front 32MP provide clear pics and 4K/120fps video thanks to the new DetailMax Engine. To top it all Oxygen OS 16 UI combines with Gemini to provide a seamless and fluid experience. Brilliant smartphone! ₹47,999.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless
This incredible wireless headphone is arguably the best one out there for the price and certainly my favourite one from the near past. First off it has an incredibly comfortable fit featuring a padded headband and deep cushioned ear-pads for long hours of comfort. Sennheiser’s Signature sound is outstanding across the board whether its music, movies or calls (There’s an audiophile inspired 42mm transducer system on board for hi-fidelity sound). I especially loved the Adaptive noise cancellation which works effectively in louder environments. Battery life is top notch with >60hrs on a single charge. I also appreciated the customisable sound which let me modify the EQ to tailor to my needs and content. Of note, the calls are exceptionally clear and sharp courtesy 4 beamforming Mics. The Momentum 4 also looks great on the ear with a choice colours available for every individual. ₹25,990.
Logitech MX Master 4
The MX Master 4 is the best wireless mouse you can get your hands on currently with Haptics on board for a supreme tactile experience. If you’re seeking ultimate control and efficiency with a mouse, look no further than the MX Master 4. Features include extreme tactile precision( ideal for tasks like data analysis, video editing and design work), An innovative Actions Ring which is a digital overlay to place frequently used tools on your fingertip, a high-performance connectivity chip and antenna for better range and strong connectivity, strain resistant materials, durable design and Built for Business features like Logi Tune. On usage I found the MX Master 4 to be ultra comfortable, responsive and astoundingly seamless when I wanted to switch across from my desktop to my laptop. Honestly, this is hands-down the best wireless Mouse I’ve ever used! ₹15,995.
Hilo Band
Hilo is an innovative band which you wear on your wrist the whole day for 24/7 accurate blood pressure monitoring. Hilo provides medical-grade accuracy as well as multiple BP measurements (about 25-50 per day) revealing how activity, meals and stress affect your BP so that you can make informed choices. Hilo is 100% waterproof and has a 15 day battery life. Hilo also offers personalised insights and BT syncing. If you have Hypertension, this device will offer a broader picture of your BP levels across the day! ₹25,000.
Libernovo
The LiberNovo Omni is the world’s first dynamic ergonomic chair featuring adaptive support, customised fit, human-interactive tracking and a flexible backrest. The high tech chair offers reclining over a variety of angles, built in spinal massage, dynamic support (from headrest to armrests) and perfect alignment for your spine. There’s a built tin battery that lasts for upto 30 days. ₹76,000.
Autodromo Group B
The Pegasus Edition of Group B from Autodromo is a Bi-metallic (Titanium/stainless steel) watch with a Miyota 9015 automatic movement. The 39mm watch is inspired by Rally racing cars from 1982-1986 and sports a lumed red Pegasus on the dial and Mobil 1 logo above the Autodromo mark. Limited to 70 pieces this wonderful watch offers a minimal, unique and sporty aesthetic. ₹95,500.
