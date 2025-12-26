Gadgets of the week: OnePlus 15R, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and Logitech MX Master 4

Autodromo Group B

The Pegasus Edition of Group B from Autodromo is a Bi-metallic (Titanium/stainless steel) watch with a Miyota 9015 automatic movement. The 39mm watch is inspired by Rally racing cars from 1982-1986 and sports a lumed red Pegasus on the dial and Mobil 1 logo above the Autodromo mark. Limited to 70 pieces this wonderful watch offers a minimal, unique and sporty aesthetic. ₹95,500.