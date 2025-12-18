Gadgets of the week: Philips AC 4221, Truke ResonanceX OWS and Lenovo Legion Go S

This week, ahead of the festive season and New Year we feature a collection of essential gadgets and gizmos that will appeal to all tech lovers. Each item is accessible and adds tremendous value to our everyday lives. Do browse through the products and ‘Add to Cart’ the ones that take your fancy! And of course ensure you spend quality time not only with these wonderful goodies but also family and friends! Happy Holidays!
Philips AC 4221
An Air Purifier has become an essential part of urban homes thanks to the poor quality of air that envelopes us. Philips has a marvellous new Air Purifier from its PureProtect Pro 4200 series - AC4221. The purifier is easy to set up and connect to the Philips Air+ app (<15mins), once set up I could view the current pollution levels in my room (PM 2.5.Allergens,Gas etc) from here the AC 4221 takes over in Auto Mode and purifies quickly, quietly and efficiently. The device can cover areas upto 72 square metres and has a CADR of 600 (purifies larger spaces rapidly). It also has a 4-layer HEPA and active carbon filter to remove odours, volatile substances(VOCs), pollen, spores, dust mites, viruses and bacteria. On usage I found a marked improvement in my breathing quality as well as improved sleep duration. A wonderful colour ring indicates air quality via colours and doubles back as a night lamp. An air purifier is the best investment you can make for your health, the Philips AC 4221 is one of the best I’ve tested and used till now! ₹27,995.
Truke ResonanceX OWS
Truke’s new ResonanceX OWS is an outstanding pair of wireless earbuds which sit comfortably on the ears for long periods of time. The OWS (Open-Ear Wireless earbuds) overcome the discomfort of conventional in-ear earbuds offering pressure-free comfort and ergonomics. I’ve been using this for a week and find them ideal for exercising, running, travel and gaming. ResonanceX is equipped with 16mm Titanium drivers to deliver solid Bass along with clear vocals as well as 24-bit Spatial sound for a cinematic experience while watching movies or gaming. Battery life is monstrous (totally 72 hours including case) and 40ms low-latency is ideal for lag-free content consumption or intense gaming. Other features include dual-device pairing and Quad-Mics for enhanced call clarity. ₹1,699.
Lenovo Legion Go S
The legion Go S(AMD Ryzen Z2 GO) is a power-packed handheld built to give you console-level performance anywhere you play. It sports an 8” WUXGA Lenovo PureSight display. You can play with absolute precision thanks to Legion TrueStrike controllers and adjustable trigger switches. Powered by Steam OS you can access the full Steam ecosystem including Library, cloud, Chat and game recording. Features include 120Hz variable Refresh rate, 100% sRGB colour accuracy and 500nit brightness, 16GB DDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD, WIFI 6E. Also available in a Windows 11 Home 64 variant. ₹59,000.
Oppo Find X9 Pro
The Find X9 Pro is one of the best phones you can currently buy in terms of overall value, it features a top-notch camera setup, a massive 7500mAh battery that lasts forever and a solid MediaTEk Dimensity 9500 SOC that handles everything effortlessly! Its 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen is bright, punchy, and effortlessly smooth at 120 Hz. The camera setup is the real hero: an AI flagship with 50MP Ultra-level cameras and a 200 MP Hasselblad ultra clear telephoto that deliver seriously impressive results, whether you're shooting landscapes or snapping something across the street. The 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery lasts comfortably through long days, and fast wired and wireless charging make top-ups easy. Add in the clean design, rugged protection (IP 66,68,69), and a superb ColorOS 16 experience - you get a flagship that’s easy to enjoy—especially if photography is your thing. ₹1.10 lakh.
UNIX Epic UX-333
These wireless headphones from UNIX are made for long, everyday use and offer BT connectivity with 60+ hours of playtime and Hi-Res audio for dynamic audio. It has a novel graffiti-inspired design making it a striking choice for fashionable, style-conscious users looking for good sound and looks. The headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers and a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response. With plush ear cushions and an adjustable head band, this headphone offers great value for the holiday season. ₹1,499.
Croma Velocity X2
Croma’s Velocity X2 smartwatch comes with an innovative Dual Band GPS and a vivid AMOLED display (1.96”). The X2 is also 50m water resistant (can be used at the pool) and has a battery life of more than a week. Other parameters include activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, SPO2 and multi-sports mode. The dual-band GPS allows for accurate location tracking and routes. BT calling is available along with Built-in compass for navigation. Most importantly, the X2 looks unique with a shape and aesthetic that sets it apart from the conventional square/circle models. ₹5,499.
