Gadgets of the week: Philips AC 4221, Truke ResonanceX OWS and Lenovo Legion Go S

This week, ahead of the festive season and New Year we feature a collection of essential gadgets and gizmos that will appeal to all tech lovers. Each item is accessible and adds tremendous value to our everyday lives. Do browse through the products and ‘Add to Cart’ the ones that take your fancy! And of course ensure you spend quality time not only with these wonderful goodies but also family and friends! Happy Holidays!

Philips AC 4221

An Air Purifier has become an essential part of urban homes thanks to the poor quality of air that envelopes us. Philips has a marvellous new Air Purifier from its PureProtect Pro 4200 series - AC4221. The purifier is easy to set up and connect to the Philips Air+ app (<15mins), once set up I could view the current pollution levels in my room (PM 2.5.Allergens,Gas etc) from here the AC 4221 takes over in Auto Mode and purifies quickly, quietly and efficiently. The device can cover areas upto 72 square metres and has a CADR of 600 (purifies larger spaces rapidly). It also has a 4-layer HEPA and active carbon filter to remove odours, volatile substances(VOCs), pollen, spores, dust mites, viruses and bacteria. On usage I found a marked improvement in my breathing quality as well as improved sleep duration. A wonderful colour ring indicates air quality via colours and doubles back as a night lamp. An air purifier is the best investment you can make for your health, the Philips AC 4221 is one of the best I’ve tested and used till now! ₹27,995.