Hollywood actor Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis has shared a rare photograph with her father, offering fans a glimpse of the 71-year-old Die Hard star, who has largely remained out of the public eye since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
In the photograph, Tallulah is seen sitting beside her father on a porch swing, holding his hands and wrapping an arm around him. Bruce is dressed in a grey cardigan layered over a collared t-shirt.
The actor has largely stayed away from public appearances since his family announced his FTD diagnosis in February 2023. However, he has occasionally featured in photographs shared by his loved ones on social media, including his ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.
Bruce was initially diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate, in 2022. In February 2023, his family revealed that the condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family said in a statement shared on social media at the time.
The actor also made a rare appearance at Tallulah's wedding to musician Justin Acee on August 8 this year. The ceremony was held at her home in Sun Valley, Idaho, and marked a special family occasion.
Last year, Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, spoke about his health in an interview with ABC News. She revealed that the actor continued to remain physically active despite the progression of the disease.
Frontotemporal dementia is a group of disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, often causing changes in personality, behaviour, language and movement. Bruce's family has continued to share updates about his condition while raising awareness about the disease.
Bruce Willis rose to international fame as a television star with the comedy-drama series Moonlighting (1985–1989), before becoming one of Hollywood's most recognisable action stars with Die Hard (1988), in which he played police detective John McClane. The film's success spawned four sequels and cemented his place in the action genre. Over the course of his career, he showcased his versatility across action, comedy and drama, starring in films such as Pulp Fiction (1994), 12 Monkeys (1995), The Fifth Element (1997), Armageddon (1998), The Sixth Sense (1999), Unbreakable (2000) and Looper (2012). His performance in The Sixth Sense earned him widespread critical acclaim, while his contribution to cinema was recognised with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.