From aphasia to frontotemporal dementia: Bruce Willis' health journey

Bruce was initially diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate, in 2022. In February 2023, his family revealed that the condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family said in a statement shared on social media at the time.

The actor also made a rare appearance at Tallulah's wedding to musician Justin Acee on August 8 this year. The ceremony was held at her home in Sun Valley, Idaho, and marked a special family occasion.