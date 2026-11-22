Celebrity couple Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are back in the spotlight as they celebrate the final leg of their wedding festivities with a grand reception in Chennai. For the occasion, the couple opted for maximalist ensembles featuring intricate embroidery, elaborate detailing and ornate embellishments.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran make a statement in maximalist ensembles

Kavya opted for a striking red ensemble by couturier Anamika Khanna, comprising a matching crop top and floor-length skirt. The high-neck blouse featured full sleeves, sheer panels and intricate floral embroidery. The coordinating skirt was adorned with similar embellishments, with sequins and floral motifs adding texture and dimension to the outfit.