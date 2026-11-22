Celebrity couple Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are back in the spotlight as they celebrate the final leg of their wedding festivities with a grand reception in Chennai. For the occasion, the couple opted for maximalist ensembles featuring intricate embroidery, elaborate detailing and ornate embellishments.
Kavya opted for a striking red ensemble by couturier Anamika Khanna, comprising a matching crop top and floor-length skirt. The high-neck blouse featured full sleeves, sheer panels and intricate floral embroidery. The coordinating skirt was adorned with similar embellishments, with sequins and floral motifs adding texture and dimension to the outfit.
Anirudh, meanwhile, chose a long, heavily embroidered jacket in shades of maroon, black, silver and gold. Featuring elaborate floral and traditional motifs across the front and sleeves, the jacket was distinguished by intricate detailing throughout. He paired it with black trousers, allowing the ornate outerwear to take centre stage.
Rajinikanth, Vijay, AR Rahman among guests at Chennai reception
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11. Their wedding reception was hosted at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai and saw the presence of several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics and sports.
Among those in attendance were superstar Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, music composer AR Rahman, Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan and actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Telugu actor Mahesh Babu also attended the celebrations. International cricket personalities Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori and Dale Steyn arrived in Chennai ahead of the reception.
For their wedding ceremony, the music composer and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner had opted for pastel-coloured ensembles designed by couturier Tarun Tahiliani.