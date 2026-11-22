Russell Brand's deposition sheds light on his marriage to Katy Perry

During the deposition, Brand was questioned about an alleged 2011 incident involving an anonymous woman who claimed that he exposed himself to her while they were filming the movie Arthur. She further alleged that he later assaulted her in a bathroom.

According to the deposition transcript filed with the New York Supreme Court, Brand was unable to establish whether he was married at the time the film was being shot.

“Whilst I — of course, it wouldn’t be difficult for me to find out whether or not I was married, because it would be on the internet somewhere, I’m assuming,” Brand told officials at the time.

“I was — what I do know is that I was in a relationship with, as you know, obviously a very high-profile woman. And even when I was married to her, I was sort of drowning in love,” he added.

Perry and Brand first met in 2009 while working on Get Him to the Greek and began dating later that year.