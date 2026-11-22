American singer-songwriter Katy Perry and her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, put on a united front during a trip to Italy this weekend, even as fresh details emerged about an unusual admission made by her ex-husband, Russell Brand, regarding their marriage.
The couple, who have been dating for over a year, were spotted holding hands as they arrived in Venice, Italy, on Friday.
Perry opted for a strapless black dress featuring prominent gold buttons down the front. She completed the ensemble which a long black coat and chic sunglasses. Trudeau complemented her look in a black jacket, a button-down shirt and dark denim jeans.
Their public appearance comes days after Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on November 9, following his conviction on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
Perry and Brand were married between 2010 and 2012. However, recently resurfaced court documents from a deposition last year revealed that the comedian could not recall the exact period of his marriage to the singer.
During the deposition, Brand was questioned about an alleged 2011 incident involving an anonymous woman who claimed that he exposed himself to her while they were filming the movie Arthur. She further alleged that he later assaulted her in a bathroom.
According to the deposition transcript filed with the New York Supreme Court, Brand was unable to establish whether he was married at the time the film was being shot.
“Whilst I — of course, it wouldn’t be difficult for me to find out whether or not I was married, because it would be on the internet somewhere, I’m assuming,” Brand told officials at the time.
“I was — what I do know is that I was in a relationship with, as you know, obviously a very high-profile woman. And even when I was married to her, I was sort of drowning in love,” he added.
Perry and Brand first met in 2009 while working on Get Him to the Greek and began dating later that year.
Meanwhile, Perry and Trudeau appear to be combining professional engagements with leisure during their European trip. The couple have been spotted in several European cities over the past week.
On Thursday, they were seen at the Ritz Paris. Earlier that day, they were spotted leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in Milan.
On Tuesday, the two attended Atresmedia's Metafuturo conference in Spain, where Trudeau was among the speakers.
Perry and Trudeau were first linked romantically in July 2025, when they were spotted walking together at Mount Royal Park in Montreal.
Before her relationship with Trudeau, Perry was in a relationship with actor Orlando Bloom from January 2016 until June 2025. Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in August 2023, after 18 years of marriage.