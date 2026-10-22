5 Katy Perry controversies that rewrote pop culture history

Katy Perry has delivered some of the most inescapable celebrity dramas in modern pop culture history. From property wars that literally made global headlines to disastrous musical comebacks, her career is peppered with jaw-dropping controversies we are never recovering from.
In one of Hollywood's most bizarre real estate sagas, Katy entered a years-long legal war in 2015 to buy a $15 million Los Angeles convent. The resident nuns vehemently opposed the sale. Tragically, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman collapsed and died inside a courtroom in 2018, just hours after pleading on television for the singer to stop hurting their community.
Her property disputes continued when she and her partner Orlando Bloom launched an exhausting lawsuit over a lavish Montecito mansion with Carl Westcott. The disabled veteran's family argued Carl was mentally incapacitated when signing the sales contract. The pop star ultimately won the battle, which inspired proposed legislation playfully dubbed The PERRY Act to safeguard vulnerable seniors from financial abuse.
Musically, her 2024 comeback single Woman's World faced a massive public relations disaster. Marketed as a hyper-feminist anthem, the track drew fierce backlash when credits revealed it was produced by Dr. Luke, who was previously accused of severe abuse by Kesha.
Her actions off the charts proved equally chaotic. During a 2025 all-female Blue Origin spaceflight, netizens slammed the expensive venture as an out-of-touch display of extreme wealth. Katy faced intense mockery for using her brief zero-gravity weightlessness to film promotional videos for her upcoming tour and was heavily parodied for dramatically kissing the tarmac upon landing.
Finally, no list is complete without the ultimate pop star feud. Her legendary cold war with Taylor Swift began when Katy re-hired backup dancers actively working on Taylor's tour. The sudden departure blindsided the singer, inspiring the Grammy-winning diss track Bad Blood, endless passive-aggressive remarks and an iconic media circus before they eventually reconciled.