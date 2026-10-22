5 Katy Perry controversies that rewrote pop culture history

Katy Perry has delivered some of the most inescapable celebrity dramas in modern pop culture history. From property wars that literally made global headlines to disastrous musical comebacks, her career is peppered with jaw-dropping controversies we are never recovering from.

Unpacking the biggest scandals of a modern pop icon

In one of Hollywood's most bizarre real estate sagas, Katy entered a years-long legal war in 2015 to buy a $15 million Los Angeles convent. The resident nuns vehemently opposed the sale. Tragically, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman collapsed and died inside a courtroom in 2018, just hours after pleading on television for the singer to stop hurting their community.

Her property disputes continued when she and her partner Orlando Bloom launched an exhausting lawsuit over a lavish Montecito mansion with Carl Westcott. The disabled veteran's family argued Carl was mentally incapacitated when signing the sales contract. The pop star ultimately won the battle, which inspired proposed legislation playfully dubbed The PERRY Act to safeguard vulnerable seniors from financial abuse.