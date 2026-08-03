Singer Katy Perry was spotted celebrating their first anniversary with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in France

After breaking up with Orland Bloom, singer Katy Perry has been going strong with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. The duo made a soft launch of their relationship sometime late last year, although paparazzi photos had already spilled the beans. This time around, as they celebrate their first year together, the duo has been spotted in France enjoying some quality time by the beautiful beach.
While not much has been disclosed and certainly not by the couple themselves, paparazzi photos on social media suggest that the couple are having a romantic vacation in Saint Tropez on the French Riviera. Among the several photographs that are online, one can arrange the pieces together and come to the conclusion that the two are on a yacht vacation. Most of the beach photographs point towards the Pampelonne Beach. It is being speculated that the duo were celebrating their first anniversary as a couple. In most of the photographs, 54 years old Justin seems to look younger by the seconds while Katy Perry, 41, is still as iconic and beautiful as ever. The couple was spotted in several outfits; two among them were a white swimwear with blue boxers and an olive green shirt with a light pastel dress. In some photographs the couple is also seen matching their outfits by wearing brown boxers and brown bikini with a matching sarong. According to the photographs, the couple was caught relaxing on the beach, kissing on the shore, sharing drinks, walking hand in hand and spending time with each other.
The love-timeline
Around June – July 2025, Katy Perry and Orland Bloom called it quits although they did promise to co-parent their daughter Daisy. In July last year Katy was first spotted with Justin dining in Montreal. Thereafter, they were frequently spotted together, although no confirmation of their relationship was made by either of them. In December 2025, finally after months of speculation the duo made it official by sharing photographs from Japan on their social media and now finally they celebrate their first anniversary together. Katy has previously been in relationships with popular names like Travie McCoy, Russell Brand, and John Mayer. Justin was married to Gregoire in 2005 and share three children before splitting in 2023.
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