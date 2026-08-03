Singer Katy Perry was spotted celebrating their first anniversary with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in France

While not much has been disclosed and certainly not by the couple themselves, paparazzi photos on social media suggest that the couple are having a romantic vacation in Saint Tropez on the French Riviera. Among the several photographs that are online, one can arrange the pieces together and come to the conclusion that the two are on a yacht vacation. Most of the beach photographs point towards the Pampelonne Beach. It is being speculated that the duo were celebrating their first anniversary as a couple. In most of the photographs, 54 years old Justin seems to look younger by the seconds while Katy Perry, 41, is still as iconic and beautiful as ever. The couple was spotted in several outfits; two among them were a white swimwear with blue boxers and an olive green shirt with a light pastel dress. In some photographs the couple is also seen matching their outfits by wearing brown boxers and brown bikini with a matching sarong. According to the photographs, the couple was caught relaxing on the beach, kissing on the shore, sharing drinks, walking hand in hand and spending time with each other.