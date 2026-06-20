Did Katy Perry just take a dig at former partner Orlando Bloom?

During the performance, Katy ignored the calls from her former partners before eventually answering a call labelled ‘JPJT’, initials widely understood to refer to Justin Pierre James Trudeau. The visual quickly attracted attention across social media, with fans interpreting it as a light-hearted nod to Katy’s romantic history and her new relationship. But the singer did not directly address the segment during the show. Katy and Orlando first became romantically linked in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty. After a brief split in 2017, they rekindled their relationship the following year and announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

The former couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020 and remained together for several years before reports emerged in June 2025 that they had separated amicably. Orlando, best known for playing Legolas in The Lord of the Rings films and Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, also shares son Flynn with his former wife Miranda Kerr. Since their split, Katy and Orlando have continued to co-parent Daisy. Before her relationship with Orlando, Katy was married to comedian Russell from 2010 until 2012.

She also had an on-off relationship with musician John between 2012 and 2015. Last year, Diplo publicly confirmed he and Katy had also dated. Attention has increasingly focused on Katy’s relationship with Justin since the pair were first linked in July 2025.