Rhea Kapoor’s earrings worth Rs 1.35 cr get stolen

Mumbai’s Sahar Police Station has registered a case against an unknown person under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Renowned makeup artist Savleen Singh has been working with Rhea Kapoor for the past seven years. Rhea had been invited to attend Met Gala in New York on April 29, and her entire team was travelling with her.

For the event, two pairs of expensive earrings were rented from Mehta Jewellers and Goenka Jewellers in Mumbai. Savleen Singh carried both jewellery boxes in her handbag.

The team began its journey on April 27 at 10.25 pm on an Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai, and then onward to New York. On the evening of April 28, at around 5.30 pm, the team arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport and later checked into The Pierre Hotel in New York, as per the Mumbai Police.