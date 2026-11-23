Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, once spoke about how the couple manage and respect each other’s difference in faith.

Inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s multi-faith household

An old clip from the chat show Koffee With Karan, hosted by Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, shows Gauri talking about her family values.

In the video, KJo asked Gauri, “Religious differences, how does that form a place in your marriage today”?

In response, the interior designer said, “The Hindu part of me which is very strong, but the thing is that Aryan is so into Shahrukh that he would follow his religion, I feel. He'll always say I'm a Muslim and when he tells this to my mother, she is like, ‘What do you mean?’.”