A fire performer had a terrifying incident while performing on stage at Chris Brown and Usher’s tour in New Orleans on Saturday. While spinning around burning batons, the acrobat tripped on the stairs at the back of the stage and fell off while on fire. A spectator caught video of the terrible event. The acrobat seemed fine and went right back onto the stage. Another person was shown being taken care of on a stretcher later on.

Chris Brown and Usher’s tour faces another controversy amid feud rumours

It occurred during the second stop on Chris Brown and Usher’s tour. Despite this scary occurrence, the concert continued. Neither singer has commented on the accident. The tour has already been under controversy after the cancellation of two stops scheduled to occur this month. The reason for the cancellations was the rumoured feud between the two singers.