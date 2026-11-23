A fire performer had a terrifying incident while performing on stage at Chris Brown and Usher’s tour in New Orleans on Saturday. While spinning around burning batons, the acrobat tripped on the stairs at the back of the stage and fell off while on fire. A spectator caught video of the terrible event. The acrobat seemed fine and went right back onto the stage. Another person was shown being taken care of on a stretcher later on.
It occurred during the second stop on Chris Brown and Usher’s tour. Despite this scary occurrence, the concert continued. Neither singer has commented on the accident. The tour has already been under controversy after the cancellation of two stops scheduled to occur this month. The reason for the cancellations was the rumoured feud between the two singers.
According to reports, their performance was over two hours delayed at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 5. After finally getting up on the stage, Usher is said to have told his fans, “Welcome to MY show.” According to reports, there were also some arguments prior to the concert between these two singers.
Specifically, Chris Brown wanted the concert to be postponed due to the bad traffic situation around the stadium. Usher felt annoyed at the delay and blamed Chris Brown for it. The two Grammy winners reportedly can’t stand each other.
There have been other surprising events associated with Chris Brown and Usher's tour. For instance, in August, Usher was under scrutiny as rumours circulated that he had engaged the services of a clone to perform at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Usher dismissed the speculation on Instagram, writing, “How y’all come up with this? AI ain’t that advanced.”
Yet another viral incident took place when Usher pulled a lady off stage for seeming unimpressed while he was singing to her. It was later revealed that she did not come for the show for Usher but rather Chris Brown.
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