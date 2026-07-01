Chris Brown ordered to pay $13 million after housekeeper got mauled by his dog

The incident took place at Brown's Tarzana, California, house in December 2020. Hades, Chris' enormous Caucasian shepherd, a breed well-known for serving as a guard dog in high-security conditions, unexpectedly attacked Avila when she was outdoors emptying trash.

Maria suffered severe injuries as a result of the attack. Testimony states that the dog ripped away significant portions of her flesh, leaving her permanently disfigured, with scars on her cheek and forehead, vision loss, and nerve damage down her left side. Later, in an effort to restore the damage to her arm, surgeons grafted skin from her abdomen.

Maria, testifying through a Spanish interpreter, described a recovery that has never truly ended. She told jurors the lingering nerve damage and sensitivity make it difficult to sleep or complete ordinary daily tasks, and that she no longer has the arm strength to perform basic housekeeping work like scrubbing floors or wringing out a mop. The trauma of the attack also left her fearful of dogs — a fear that has effectively ended her career, since most of her former clients own pets.