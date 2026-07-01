David Dobrik sends internet into meltdown with model friend Wolfie Cindy reunion

Internet personality David Dobrik has reunited with prominent fashion model Cindy Kimberly, famously known to millions of online followers as Wolfie Cindy. The surprise encounter immediately ignited a wave of nostalgia across social media platforms, as fans celebrated the return of one of the internet’s most popular platonic dynamics.

A nostalgic internet crossover

David, who rose to global fame through his fast-paced digital vlogs and ensemble creator group, shared a glimpse of the meeting with his massive digital audience. Cindy, who originally transitioned from a viral internet sensation into a highly successful international runway model, appeared alongside the creator in a series of lighthearted updates that mirrored their classic collaborative energy.

“Reunited and it feels so good,” fans echoed across comment sections as the duo shared updates from their latest hangout.