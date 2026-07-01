David Dobrik sends internet into meltdown with model friend Wolfie Cindy reunion

Internet personality David Dobrik has reunited with prominent fashion model Cindy Kimberly, famously known to millions of online followers as Wolfie Cindy. The surprise encounter immediately ignited a wave of nostalgia across social media platforms, as fans celebrated the return of one of the internet’s most popular platonic dynamics.
David, who rose to global fame through his fast-paced digital vlogs and ensemble creator group, shared a glimpse of the meeting with his massive digital audience. Cindy, who originally transitioned from a viral internet sensation into a highly successful international runway model, appeared alongside the creator in a series of lighthearted updates that mirrored their classic collaborative energy.
“Reunited and it feels so good,” fans echoed across comment sections as the duo shared updates from their latest hangout.
The friendship between David and Cindy has always captured public interest. Years ago, Cindy made memorable appearances in David’s digital content, including a highly publicised episode on his popular weekly audio show where they candidly discussed their relationship, mutual admiration and early internet crushes.
Their latest reunion proves that despite their careers pulling them in different directions—with Cindy dominating luxury fashion campaigns and David focusing on entrepreneurial ventures and lifestyle content—the bond remains intact. Fans quickly flooded digital forums to reminisce about the golden era of online creator culture, with many holding out hope that this reunion might signal future content collaborations.
By bringing back a beloved crossover, David and Cindy have effortlessly commanded the digital spotlight once again, proving that their combined star power can still captivate the internet.