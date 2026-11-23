"Today, I need to confess something, but before I do that, I need to address something. Yes, I have been taking a break from social media. It was for my mental health, as I was not doing well, and subsequently, I had some business opportunities that I was involved in, for which I didn't feel like to be, you know, in front of the camera, and I just wanted a low profile kind of situation," he said at the beginning of the video.

He then spoke candidly about the setbacks he had experienced over the past few years, admitting that he had lost several things he once held close.

"In the past few years, I have lost everything that I deeply cared for. I lost maintaining a marriage. I lost my corporate job. I lost the house that I built for myself. I lost my dignity. I lost the feeling of feeling good about myself. I lost the battle of consistently comparing myself to others. And while I lost all this, I lost a few other things as well. I lost the old version of me. I lost the feeling of feeling sorry about myself. I lost in the process of not giving up on myself. Fall six times, get up seven times. When I lost, I hit rock bottom. And when I hit rock bottom, I lost rock bottom as well," he said.