YouTuber Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, former husband of Kusha Kapila, has opened up about hitting rock bottom in an emotional video shared on social media after taking a break from the platform. Calling himself a ‘loser’ at 40, Zorawar reflected on his failed marriage, the loss of his corporate job and home, and, most importantly, his struggle with self-confidence.
Explaining his absence from social media, Zorawar said he had stepped away to prioritise his mental health and focus on certain business opportunities that required him to maintain a low profile.
"Today, I need to confess something, but before I do that, I need to address something. Yes, I have been taking a break from social media. It was for my mental health, as I was not doing well, and subsequently, I had some business opportunities that I was involved in, for which I didn't feel like to be, you know, in front of the camera, and I just wanted a low profile kind of situation," he said at the beginning of the video.
He then spoke candidly about the setbacks he had experienced over the past few years, admitting that he had lost several things he once held close.
"In the past few years, I have lost everything that I deeply cared for. I lost maintaining a marriage. I lost my corporate job. I lost the house that I built for myself. I lost my dignity. I lost the feeling of feeling good about myself. I lost the battle of consistently comparing myself to others. And while I lost all this, I lost a few other things as well. I lost the old version of me. I lost the feeling of feeling sorry about myself. I lost in the process of not giving up on myself. Fall six times, get up seven times. When I lost, I hit rock bottom. And when I hit rock bottom, I lost rock bottom as well," he said.
Zorawar also reflected on how he had struggled with being called a loser while growing up but had eventually decided to embrace the label.
"Since childhood, I was offended to be called specially in school or while growing up. And growing up, I figured that the more I ran away from it, the more it stayed. And today, I am owning up to it. I am a loser. I am a loser who lost it all but will still believe in himself," he said.
He reiterated his determination to keep fighting life's battles, adding, "I am a loser. I am a loser who lost it all, but will still believe in himself, and will keep punching in the bout that the life, in the life that I am in."
He also ended the video on a hopeful note, offering support to those battling similar personal struggles.
Kusha and Zorawar announced their mutual separation on June 26, 2023, after six years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said they wanted different things in life and that their personal ambitions did not align. Following the announcement, Kusha faced online trolling and public scrutiny, with fans and Zorawar defending her against the criticism.