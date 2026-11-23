Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Veer Sahu, bringing an end to their six-year marriage.
The former Bigg Boss contestant recently spoke about their separation in an interview, where she also shared her views on love, infidelity and the impact of marriage on her personal and professional life.
Speaking about their decision to part ways, Sapna said that only she and Veer knew the reasons behind the breakdown of their relationship. She explained that they chose to stay together as long as their marriage was working but eventually decided to separate when things no longer fell into place.
During the conversation, Sapna also shared her perspective on love and relationships, making remarks that appeared to hint at a possible betrayal.
"I believe love isn't just physical. Love is about the soul. It involves emotions. But I think men are more practical, while women often get carried away by emotions," she said.
The singer also reflected on how marriage affected her life and career. Sapna revealed that she tied the knot after her stint on Bigg Boss, at a time when she was enjoying considerable popularity.
While she believes she fulfilled her responsibilities as a wife, mother and daughter-in-law, she eventually realised that she had stopped prioritising herself. She admitted that she gradually lost sight of her individual identity and professional ambitions while balancing family responsibilities and her career.
Asked whether she would consider marrying again following her separation from Veer, Sapna said remarriage was not on her mind at present.
Describing herself as someone who loves passionately, the singer indicated that she would consider another relationship only if she found someone worthy of her love.
Sapna married Haryanvi singer and actor Veer Sahu in 2020. The couple kept their wedding private, and their marriage became public knowledge following the birth of their first child. They have two children together.
Sapna rose to prominence through her performances in Haryanvi music videos and dance shows. She gained wider recognition after participating in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss, which further established her as a popular name in the entertainment industry.