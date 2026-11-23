Speaking about their decision to part ways, Sapna said that only she and Veer knew the reasons behind the breakdown of their relationship. She explained that they chose to stay together as long as their marriage was working but eventually decided to separate when things no longer fell into place.

During the conversation, Sapna also shared her perspective on love and relationships, making remarks that appeared to hint at a possible betrayal.

"I believe love isn't just physical. Love is about the soul. It involves emotions. But I think men are more practical, while women often get carried away by emotions," she said.