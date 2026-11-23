"In my opinion, life is not just about films. There are many things to know and learn in this world beyond that. Career is just a part of life. When I am away from films, I stay at home and focus on new things," she said.

"A natural flower absorbs a lot of energy and beauty from its surroundings. So do I. It is not for me to work non-stop like a machine. I cannot act artificially in front of the camera. The emotions in the character I play have to come naturally from the depths of my soul. How can I act when that does not happen? I have to do a lot of mental and physical preparations behind the scenes to please the audience on screen. I definitely need that time to recover from that effort and come back with renewed enthusiasm," she added.