Actress Nithya Menen, who was last seen in Dhanush's Idli Kadai (2025), is set to feature in the upcoming psychological thriller Mr. & Mrs. Grey, alongside Vivek Oberoi. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about why she takes breaks between projects, explaining that stepping away from films helps her maintain authenticity in her performances.
Nithya said that cinema is not the entirety of her life and that there is much more to explore and learn beyond her profession. She explained that taking time off allows her to reconnect with herself and preserve the genuineness she brings to her performances.
"In my opinion, life is not just about films. There are many things to know and learn in this world beyond that. Career is just a part of life. When I am away from films, I stay at home and focus on new things," she said.
"A natural flower absorbs a lot of energy and beauty from its surroundings. So do I. It is not for me to work non-stop like a machine. I cannot act artificially in front of the camera. The emotions in the character I play have to come naturally from the depths of my soul. How can I act when that does not happen? I have to do a lot of mental and physical preparations behind the scenes to please the audience on screen. I definitely need that time to recover from that effort and come back with renewed enthusiasm," she added.
Menen began her journey in the entertainment industry as a child artiste in the French-Indian English film Hanuman (1998), in which she played the younger sister of Tabu's character. She made her Kannada film debut with 7 O' Clock (2006).
The 2011 Telugu romantic comedy Ala Modalaindi marked her breakthrough as a leading actress and earned her the Nandi Award for Best Actress. Some of her other notable films include Ishq (2012), O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), Mersal (2017), Thiruchitrambalam (2022) and Thalaivan Thalaivii (2025).
She also voiced Elsa in the Telugu version of the Hollywood animated film Frozen 2. Besides acting, Menen has explored playback singing, lending her voice to several songs across films. In 2026, she ventured into film production with the launch of her production company, Keyuri Productions.
Directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra and Ankur Pajni and produced under the banner of Waveband Production, Mr. & Mrs. Grey is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 11. The psychological thriller follows Manav, whose mistress gives him an ultimatum to leave his wife or face exposure over their affair and alleged financial fraud. Desperate to protect his life and reputation, Manav plots to murder his wife, setting off a manipulative game of deceit, betrayal and secrets.
Vivek Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Ashish Vidyarthi and Shreya Sharma play key roles in the upcoming film.
The psychological thriller follows Manav, whose mistress gives him an ultimatum to leave his wife or face exposure over their affair and alleged financial fraud. Desperate to protect his life and reputation, Manav plots to murder his wife, setting off a manipulative game of deceit, betrayal and secrets.
Vivek Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Ashish Vidyarthi and Shreya Sharma play key roles in the upcoming film.