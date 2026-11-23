Noah Schnapp almost joined the world of Hunger Games. He has revealed that he auditioned to play a young Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Schnapp shared a photograph from his audition on Instagram Stories on November 21, giving fans a glimpse of his look for the character.
Captioning the photograph, he wrote, "POV: my audition for Haymitch" and added laughing emojis. He also tagged Australian actor Joseph Zada, who eventually secured the role, and wrote, "Think they picked right for this one."
Josespj Zada plays the younger version of Haymitch Abernathy, a character previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original Hunger Games films.
Based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel of the same name, Sunrise on the Reaping takes place 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games. The story follows Haymitch during the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, when the number of tributes selected from each district is doubled.
Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film features an ensemble cast including Whitney Peak, McKenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close and Ralph Fiennes.
The film opened in theatres on November 20, 2026, and reportedly collected $225 million worldwide during its opening weekend, including $120 million domestically.
Noah Schnapp is best known for playing Will Byers in Netflix's Stranger Things. He has also appeared in films such as Steven Speilberg's Bridge of Spies and The Peanuts Movie. More recently, he made his professional stage debut in Andy Sandberg's play Affluenza, staged at Riverside Studios in London. Beyond acting, he co-founded sustainable snack brand To Be Honest (TBH) in 2021 and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2026 with a degree in cinema and media studies. He is also set to explore theatre, making his stage debut in Affluenza in London, where he takes on two contrasting roles.