Noah Schnapp almost joined the world of Hunger Games. He has revealed that he auditioned to play a young Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Schnapp shared a photograph from his audition on Instagram Stories on November 21, giving fans a glimpse of his look for the character.

Captioning the photograph, he wrote, "POV: my audition for Haymitch" and added laughing emojis. He also tagged Australian actor Joseph Zada, who eventually secured the role, and wrote, "Think they picked right for this one."

Noah admits Joseph Zada was the right choice

Josespj Zada plays the younger version of Haymitch Abernathy, a character previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original Hunger Games films.