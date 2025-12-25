Noah Schnapp says child actors need therapy

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, who has been in the career as a child actor for nearly a decade, believes child actors need therapy as he calls it an “abnormal life.”

The actor recently revealed that after thinking he didn’t need it as a “happy-go-lucky kid,” he’s since gone to therapy, which he agrees with singer-actress Ariana Grande that it should be mandatory for children in their line of work, reports a news portal.

“It’s hard to grow up in the public eye. You don’t know yourself, you haven’t figured anything out, and now you’re expected to know everything and have all the answers,” Noah said in an interview.

Noah added, “I was constantly saying the wrong things or being embarrassed by not taking certain things seriously that I should’ve, and then that lives on forever. People grow and learn, and to do that publicly is not easy.”