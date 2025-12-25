Bigg Boss 19 stars Abhishek, Ashnoor, Awez, and Nagma reunite for Sunidhi Chauhan concert

Sunidhi Chauhan took to the stage again, and Mumbai went absolutely wild! The holiday vibes got a little better with Sheila Ki Jawani and Te Amo keeping everyone on their feet. Adding to the excitement, Bigg Boss 19 contestants Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar joined the concert, reuniting and making the night even more unforgettable for the fans.

Bigg Boss 19 stars groove together at Sunidhi Chauhan concert, and fans point out a possible romantic angle

Christmas Eve turned into a musical extravaganza as Sunidhi took the stage by storm! The crowd danced and partied like there was no tomorrow, while celebrities reunited, giving fans plenty to gush over. One video from the night quickly went viral, showing Bigg Boss 19 contestants Abhishek, Ashnoor, Awez, and Nagma grooving to the music, adding even more fun to the festive celebrations.

But what’s a concert without a little spicy romance gossip, right? One clip that caught everyone’s attention featured Abhishek and Ashnoor dancing in perfect sync, sending Bigg Boss 19 fans into a frenzy. Social media quickly flooded with comments, calling them the cutest couple and sparking fun speculation among supporters.