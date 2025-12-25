Bigg Boss 19 stars Abhishek, Ashnoor, Awez, and Nagma reunite for Sunidhi Chauhan concert

Sunidhi Chauhan took to the stage again, and Mumbai went absolutely wild! The holiday vibes got a little better with Sheila Ki Jawani and Te Amo keeping everyone on their feet. Adding to the excitement, Bigg Boss 19 contestants Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar joined the concert, reuniting and making the night even more unforgettable for the fans.
Christmas Eve turned into a musical extravaganza as Sunidhi took the stage by storm! The crowd danced and partied like there was no tomorrow, while celebrities reunited, giving fans plenty to gush over. One video from the night quickly went viral, showing Bigg Boss 19 contestants Abhishek, Ashnoor, Awez, and Nagma grooving to the music, adding even more fun to the festive celebrations.
But what’s a concert without a little spicy romance gossip, right? One clip that caught everyone’s attention featured Abhishek and Ashnoor dancing in perfect sync, sending Bigg Boss 19 fans into a frenzy. Social media quickly flooded with comments, calling them the cutest couple and sparking fun speculation among supporters.
Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Abhishek and Ashnoor’s performance! One wrote, "The way Abhishek twirls Ashnoor in that dance," while another commented, "Sorry, but this is giving couple energy." Another fan added, "Damn, they look so good together," and one happily chimed in, "Not best friends… hottest couple!"
The excitement obviously comes from their rumoured romantic link on the reality show. Even after the show ended, supporters couldn't get enough of the duo, and when they danced together at Sunidhi’s concert, fans had an absolute blast witnessing the fun-filled moments. Other celebs like Shriya Saran, Wamiqa Gabbi and Nitanshi Goel also attended the concert.
Sunidhi is all set to captivate audiences across the country with her electrifying performances! Having already rocked Mumbai, the powerhouse singer is now gearing up for concerts in Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow, and Kolkata, bringing her music closer to fans nationwide.
