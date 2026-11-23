Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala made Naga Chaitanya's 40th birthday special with a heartfelt Instagram post on November 23, 2026. The actress posted multiple pictures and videos of the couple together. She was caught kissing him passionately in one of the pictures. Another picture was of the two posing together. For the caption, Sobhita wrote, “Happy birthday lover.”
The carousel on Instagram was filled with the romantic image of the couple locking lips under a yellow arch. This particular picture was said to be taken during their vacation in Cyprus. An additional picture included the two being seen having a good time with each other.
The duo were dressed in a casual style. Sobhita Dhulipala looked fabulous in a black midiskirt dress that had a fitted bodice, with white straps and detailing at the neckline. The dress had a flared, calf-length skirt, and she wore white sneakers with it. Naga Chaitanya wore a red T-shirt with a crew neckline, which had a graphic design on it. He also wore black pants, dark sneakers and sunglasses.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu marriage ceremony held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The nuptials were celebrated in the presence of their families and friends.
It is believed that the couple had been dating since 2022. Their wedding ceremony also reflected their respect for their family traditions. Naga Chaitanya paid homage to his grandfather, who was known as the great actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by wearing a pancha.
Previously, Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. But the couple announced their separation on October 2, 2021. After that, Samantha got married to director Raj Nidimoru, and they recently had a baby boy.
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