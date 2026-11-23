Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala made Naga Chaitanya's 40th birthday special with a heartfelt Instagram post on November 23, 2026. The actress posted multiple pictures and videos of the couple together. She was caught kissing him passionately in one of the pictures. Another picture was of the two posing together. For the caption, Sobhita wrote, “Happy birthday lover.”

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic moments with Naga Chaitanya

The carousel on Instagram was filled with the romantic image of the couple locking lips under a yellow arch. This particular picture was said to be taken during their vacation in Cyprus. An additional picture included the two being seen having a good time with each other.