What is Mallakhamba, the traditional Indian sport Sobhita Dhulipala trained in for Vettuvam?

Mallakhamba: A sport built around a pole

Mallakhamba is a traditional Indian sport that combines gymnastics, yoga and strength training. In its most recognisable form, performers climb a tall wooden pole and use it to perform balances, holds, twists and acrobatic movements.

The name comes from two words: Malla, meaning wrestler and khamb, meaning pole. The sport was originally used as a training method for wrestlers, helping them develop strength, flexibility, balance and coordination.