What is Mallakhamba, the traditional Indian sport Sobhita Dhulipala trained in for Vettuvam?

Sobhita Dhulipala has been spending months preparing her body for Vettuvam, Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming film that brings together action, martial arts and a futuristic world. As part of that preparation, the actor trained in Mallakhamba, along with traditional martial arts such as Adi Murai and Surul. The recently released glimpse of the film also gives viewers a look at the cast training in the sport. But what exactly is Mallakhamba and why did it become part of Sobhita’s preparation for Vettuvam?
Mallakhamba is a traditional Indian sport that combines gymnastics, yoga and strength training. In its most recognisable form, performers climb a tall wooden pole and use it to perform balances, holds, twists and acrobatic movements.
The name comes from two words: Malla, meaning wrestler and khamb, meaning pole. The sport was originally used as a training method for wrestlers, helping them develop strength, flexibility, balance and coordination.
Mallakhamba is not limited to the fixed wooden pole seen in Vettuvam. Competitive Mallakhamba has three main forms: Pole, hanging and rope.
In pole Mallakhamba, a wooden pole is fixed to the ground and performers move around it using their hands, legs and body. Hanging Mallakhamba uses a shorter wooden pole suspended above the ground. Rope Mallakhamba replaces the pole with a cotton rope, allowing performers to move and balance without being tied to a fixed surface.
Mallakhamba has a long history in India. One of its earliest written references appears in the Manasollasa, a 12th-century Sanskrit text dated to 1135 AD. The practice later became associated with wrestling training in Maharashtra and developed into an organised competitive sport.
It is now practised across India, with national competitions and training programmes. Madhya Pradesh declared Mallakhamba its state sport in 2013, while the discipline has also featured in initiatives promoting indigenous Indian sports.
In Vettuvam, Mallakhamba is more than just a training exercise. The film’s glimpse places the sport within its world, with a competition linked to power and leadership. The cast, including Sobhita, underwent extensive physical preparation for the film.
For Sobhita, the training meant learning movements that demand strength, flexibility, control and body awareness. It also became part of her preparation for a film that requires its actors to be physically involved in its action and movement.
With Vettuvam bringing Mallakhamba to a wider audience, the sport’s appearance on screen offers a glimpse into one of India’s lesser-known traditional disciplines.
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