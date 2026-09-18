Jyotika's fitness secrets: Why core strength and core training matter for women post-40

For ladies who are in their 40s and above, keeping fit and having core control is definitely essential to their lifestyle. Jyotika's exercise routine presents a unique illustration of how various forms of exercise can be combined in one exercise program, rather than just doing some cardio exercises.

Jyotika’s workout puts core and strength in focus for women after 40

In a recent Instagram post, she has showcased her gruelling workout regimen that involves strength, core and balance training.