Jyotika's fitness secrets: Why core strength and core training matter for women post-40

For ladies who are in their 40s and above, keeping fit and having core control is definitely essential to their lifestyle. Jyotika's exercise routine presents a unique illustration of how various forms of exercise can be combined in one exercise program, rather than just doing some cardio exercises.
In a recent Instagram post, she has showcased her gruelling workout regimen that involves strength, core and balance training.
She begins her routine with the dumbbell squat that exercises the muscles in the thighs, glutes and the core while adding resistance. After which comes the slider knee tuck exercise that works on the core, shoulders, and the legs.
After that, Jyotika performs the exercise called the weighted wall sit. Performing a wall sit with a weight is hard work for the legs, as one needs to maintain a seated position while holding a weight. After this, she turns to battle ropes to get some cardio.
The upper body workout regimen includes exercises such as pull-ups and chest presses. The focus is on working out the back, arms, chest, and shoulders. The lower body workout involves exercises such as single-leg reverse hack squats and leg presses. The single-leg exercise will give her a chance to work out both sides individually.
The core-specific segment is especially noteworthy. Jyotika executes the L-sit/press pose in the air with the use of yoga blocks and a wall as support to carry her body weight. In addition, she seems to be executing a variation of the V-hold/leg raise exercise with a kettlebell.
Near the end, Jyotika balances herself through the practice of using the yoga wheel. The exercise adds more stability and control to an already rigorous workout regimen. Overall, it can be seen that her whole-body workout involves going from strength training to cardio and balancing exercises.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.