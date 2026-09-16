Actors Suriya and Jyotika renew their vows on their 20th wedding anniversary

Tamil actors Suriya and Jyotika renewed their wedding vows on their 20th anniversary in a private church ceremony in the presence of their children, family and close friends. Jyothika was looking resplendent in a beautiful white gown while Suriya displayed no less amount of handsomeness donning a cream suit. The duo shared moments from their ceremony through a video posted on their social media. The most beautiful moment of the entire event was when they were being readied for the ceremony by their now-grown up children.
Jyotika met Suriya in 1999 on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar which was their first film together. She was very new to the industry while he was trying to cement his footing in the same. The two c-stars became good friends, a relation which then elevated to a romance before tying the knot in September 2006 in Chennai. The couple have two children Diya Sivakumar born in 2007 and Dev Sivakumar born in 2010. While the two have established their careers brilliantly, they had starred together in seven films the last being Sillunu Oru Kaadhal which incidentally released a few days before their marriage.
All about the vow renewal ceremony
While one gets to see snippet from the ceremony, not much information of the location has been shared. However one can decipher that it is inside an overseas church. The video is captioned ‘THE SEQUEL A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war.’ The caption also goes on to describe how their relationship over the course of two decades has been full of ups and downs and yet love never waned. The caption further reads, ‘And no this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrificed, loving each other selflessly. This is a celebration of us. The people we have become for each other.’ Attending the ceremony were their children Diya and Dev and Suriya’s brother, actor Karthi.
On the work front, Suriya’s next big release is Scene in November while Jyotika’s upcoming projects are not yet confirmed.