Actors Suriya and Jyotika renew their vows on their 20th wedding anniversary

Tamil actors Suriya and Jyotika renewed their wedding vows on their 20th anniversary in a private church ceremony in the presence of their children, family and close friends. Jyothika was looking resplendent in a beautiful white gown while Suriya displayed no less amount of handsomeness donning a cream suit. The duo shared moments from their ceremony through a video posted on their social media. The most beautiful moment of the entire event was when they were being readied for the ceremony by their now-grown up children.

A love story worth remembering

Jyotika met Suriya in 1999 on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar which was their first film together. She was very new to the industry while he was trying to cement his footing in the same. The two c-stars became good friends, a relation which then elevated to a romance before tying the knot in September 2006 in Chennai. The couple have two children Diya Sivakumar born in 2007 and Dev Sivakumar born in 2010. While the two have established their careers brilliantly, they had starred together in seven films the last being Sillunu Oru Kaadhal which incidentally released a few days before their marriage.