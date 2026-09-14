Akanksha Chamola unfollows estranged husband Gaurav Khanna, deletes couple photos on Instagram

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna have been making a lot of headlines ever since the former announced that they were headed for a divorce during her appearance on the reality show Lock Upp – Sach Ya Sazaa.

Akanksha Chamola unfollows Gaurav Khanna and removes his pictures

Now, Akanksha has once gain raised curiosity regarding her relationship as she has unfollowed her estranged husband Gaurav Khanna on Instagram. Not just that, Akanksha has even taken down all the pictures with him from the platform.

However, Gaurav continuous to remain silence on the matter. The Bigg Boss 19 winner is still following Akanksha on Instagram. He has also kept his pictures with her on his Insta account.

Jogging your memory, as Akanksha entered Lock Upp she left everyone shocked after she revealed on the first day of the show itself that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year and are now headed for a divorce.