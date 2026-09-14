Nafisa Ali reveals stage 4 ovarian cancer has progressed, spread to liver

Nafisa was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and began undergoing treatment for stage 3 disease. The cancer recurred at stage 4, and she had surgery in April as part of her treatment. Over the summer, she celebrated the end of her tenth chemotherapy session with a trip to Goa, where she shared photos of herself walking along the beach.

Nafisa has been remarkably open on social media during her treatment, sharing anything from lighter, intimate moments with her kids and grandchildren to hair loss during chemotherapy.

Among the well-wishers who sent encouraging remarks in response to the most recent post was fashion designer Farah Khan Ali. She also spoke with another commenter who was going through a similar stage of treatment.