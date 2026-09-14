Nafisa Ali reveals stage 4 ovarian cancer has progressed, spread to liver

Veteran actor, former Miss India, and social activist Nafisa Ali has shared a difficult update in her long-running battle with cancer, revealing that her stage 4 ovarian and peritoneal cancer has progressed and spread to her liver.
The 69-year-old, known for films including Junoon, Major Saab, Life in a... Metro and, more recently, Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa, posted the news on Instagram along with a photograph of herself in a hospital bed, smiling as she held up her IV drip.
Nafisa wrote, “My treatment protocol has changed and now I have been put on Targeted Therapy… fighting the good fight . Thank you for always keeping my support energy strong . In very simple terms The PET/CT suggests that the ovarian/peritoneal cancer has progressed, with new deposits on the surface of the liver.”
The update comes only months after Nafisa had announced she had entered a third remission, underscoring how unpredictable her seven-year journey with the disease has been.
Nafisa was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and began undergoing treatment for stage 3 disease. The cancer recurred at stage 4, and she had surgery in April as part of her treatment. Over the summer, she celebrated the end of her tenth chemotherapy session with a trip to Goa, where she shared photos of herself walking along the beach.
Nafisa has been remarkably open on social media during her treatment, sharing anything from lighter, intimate moments with her kids and grandchildren to hair loss during chemotherapy.
Among the well-wishers who sent encouraging remarks in response to the most recent post was fashion designer Farah Khan Ali. She also spoke with another commenter who was going through a similar stage of treatment.
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