Nafisa Ali says she worked despite Stage 3 cancer, now battles Stage 4

The actress said that she wanted to communicate a meaningful message through cinema kept her motivated despite her health battle.

“But the fight for putting out a message in my life has been the most important. Because you never know when just something goes wrong. And why me? Or why somebody in your family? So, that is the message. We have to take care of each other. It is important that we all think about this together. What is the cause of action that we all should take together? Moral responsibility,” she added.

Nafisa stressed that life is unpredictable and that is exactly why people should value compassion and collective responsibility. “Because, today I am here. Who knows what will happen tomorrow? Fight the good fight, but honestly. And when films are made, what is the purpose? To send a message for the future generations. And I did this film with that truth,” she said.

Talking about Nafisa Ali and her brave battle with cancer, the actress has fought stage 3 of the disease and had emerged victorious. A few months ago, Nafisa revealed that her cancer had relapsed, this time on stage 4. The actress often gives her fans a glimpse of her battle and her perseverance and strength.