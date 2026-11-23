The actor explained that he was anxious about returning to Mumbai because he did not know how he would balance his professional commitments with his responsibilities as a father. His spiritual guru encouraged him to resume working, but Rahul initially struggled with the idea of leaving his son.

"He told me to go back and start working again. I used to feel anxious thinking about how I would manage everything if I returned to work," he recalled.

Things gradually changed as Siddharth grew older and received an opportunity to pursue his education in London. However, Rahul admitted that even then, he was hesitant about letting his son move away.

Rahul's guru eventually encouraged him to let Siddharth become independent. Recalling the advice, the actor said, "Guruji told me, 'If he doesn't go there, then what will he do staying here?' That gave me confidence. When my son went to London, he did very well and became very independent."

After spending nearly four and a half years away from films, Rahul eventually returned to Mumbai. However, restarting his career proved difficult. Despite having worked in more than 80 films, he found that opportunities were no longer coming his way.

"When I came back, I wasn't getting work. I had done 80-81 films, but after four-and-a-half years away, it felt like nobody even knew me anymore. People had forgotten me," he said.

Despite the professional setback, Rahul said he did not blame the industry for what happened. "I can't blame anyone because times change. I never liked blaming people. I always feel the important thing is to learn from experiences. I'm not bitter that I did so much for the industry and this happened. The industry has also given me a lot. Leaving was my choice because of the circumstances, and I have no regrets," he added.