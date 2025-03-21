National Single Parent Day 2025: From Karan Johar to Angelina Jolie, celebrities who thrived as single parents

Raising a child is no small feat, but doing it alone requires an extra dose of resilience, love, and determination. National Single Parent Day, observed every year on March 21, honours all the hard work a single parent does to raise a child—juggling careers, responsibilities, and the endless pursuit of giving their children the best life possible.
In the world of entertainment, where demanding schedules and public scrutiny add another layer of complexity, many celebrities have managed to do this effectively while handling their busy careers, being a single parent for their children. Let’s take a look at some inspiring celebrity single parents who have redefined parenthood on their own terms.
The brilliant filmmaker is father to twins Yash and Roohi, born through surrogacy in 2017. He named his son after his late father, Yash Johar, and Roohi's name is derived from that of Karan's mother, Hiroo. Karan is a devoted single parent, often sharing glimpses of his parenting journey with the rest of the world on social media.
The former Miss Universe adopted her daughter Renee at the age of 24 in 2000, and her daughter Alisah in 2010. Sushmita has been vocal about her fulfilling experience as a single mother, often expressing pride in her daughters' achievements.
After her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie took on the role of a single mother to her six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Despite her busy career as an actress and humanitarian, the artiste has remained deeply involved in her children’s upbringing.
The veteran actress chose to raise her daughter, Masaba Gupta, independently after parting ways with cricketer Vivian Richards. Masaba has grown to become one of the most revered fashion designers sharing a strong bond with her mother.
Tusshar Kapoor's son, Laksshya, was born via surrogacy in 2016. Very passionate about being a father, Tusshar frequently shares the pleasures and laments of being a single parent on social media and in interviews.
The Academy Award-winning actress has embraced single motherhood by choice, adopting her two daughters, Jackson and August, without a partner. Charlize has been vocal about her parenting journey, advocating for adoption and inclusivity, and ensuring her children grow up in a home filled with love and acceptance.