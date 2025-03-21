Did JK Rowling just take a dig at Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint?

What was the earlier feud between JK Rowling and the Harry Potter stars?

This seemingly innocuous has reopened the acrimonious row between the writer and the actors who portrayed her iconic characters. The estrangement is over Rowling’s provocative opinions on trans issues, which elicited vehement public refutations from Daniel, Emma and Rupert.

In 2020, Rowling’s comments were greeted with widespread criticism. Daniel Radcliffe replied with an open letter to The Trevor Project saying “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.” Emma Watson confirmed “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.” Rupert Grint shared their views, pointing out “Trans women are women. Trans men are men.”

Rowling has stuck to her guns. She was last year insisting the actors “can save their apologies” marking a firm end to reconciliations. Her latest comment on Twitter seems to be reinforcing that argument.

The reaction on social media has been mixed. Most fans were disappointed with Rowling's perceived pettiness. One user said, “The ones who made you rich. That was their only mistake.” Others came to her defense saying she had the right to speak her mind with one saying ”The sad thing is at least two of the three would have never been more than character actors! You gave them the throne they use to look down on you!”