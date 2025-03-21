Music composer DSP, the unchallenged king of pan-Indian hits, might now foray into acting!

Something that very few people outside the industry know is that you’re a keen dancer and have also choreographed for films. Could you tell us more about this passion?

I’ve always been passionate about dancing. I’m known for turning my studio into a personal dance floor when I’m composing. You need to dance to create dance numbers, after all. My interest in choreography, however, is all credit to Kamal Haasan, who saw the potential in me and gave me the opportunity to choreograph a piece for Manmadan Ambu (2010). There’s been no looking back since. I grew up watching Michael Jackson and always wanted to be on stage, singing, dancing and jumping around. So, when I create a song, I have the whole visual in my mind. I imagine the scene and my directors trust me enough to ask for my input, so, I often come up with some crazy ideas that end up being included in the choreography discussions. It’s truly amazing to see the choreography unfold exactly as I envisioned when composing the song.