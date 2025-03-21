Music composer DSP, the unchallenged king of pan-Indian hits, might now foray into acting!
Devi Sri Prasad, commonly known by his initials DSP, is a celebrated Indian music composer, singer and lyricist, renowned for his extraordinary work in both Telugu and Tamil cinema. Born Gandham Sriprasad, he comes from a Telugu family with strong ties to the entertainment industry in Chennai and Hyderabad. DSP’s journey into music began at an early age and he has since built a remarkable career, earning numerous accolades, including a National Film Award and prestigious regional honours.
DSP’s musical journey took off in 1997 with the release of his debut album Dance Party. A collaboration with SP Charan, the son of the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the album marked his initial steps into the music industry. However, it was his debut as a film composer in 1999, at the age of 19, with the Telugu film Devi, that truly set the stage for his rise to fame. Despite being a newcomer, DSP’s work on Devi showcased his immense talent and it was only a matter of time before he became one of the most sought-after music composers in South Indian cinema.
His career reached a significant turning point with the soundtrack of the 2001 Telugu film Anandam, which proved to be a breakthrough moment. This success was followed by his debut in Tamil cinema with the 2001 film Badri, further cementing his place in the South Indian music industry. Since then, he has delivered numerous superhits in Telugu films such as Varsham (2004), Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005), Bommarillu (2006), Rangasthalam (2018) and Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020); in Tamil films such as Kanthaswamy (2009) and Singam (2010); and more recently, in pan-Indian releases such as Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). His latest Telugu hit Thandel (2025), which was released on OTT platform Netflix recently, continues to do well. We caught up with the multi-talented music director, actor, choreographer and lyricist for a quick chat about his career and much more. Excerpts from the interview:
How did you get into music?
I don’t think any artiste can truly explain why they chose art as their calling. When you know the reason or plan it out in such a structured way, it becomes more of an education than the pursuit of art. I was an all-rounder in school and that’s the problem with being one: you excel at everything, which makes it difficult to choose one thing you’re particularly good at. I think, I always knew music was my calling and eventually, I just gravitated towards it. There wasn’t a specific moment when I thought, “I want to be a music director,” or “I want to create music.” I just always knew it.
Something that very few people outside the industry know is that you’re a keen dancer and have also choreographed for films. Could you tell us more about this passion?
I’ve always been passionate about dancing. I’m known for turning my studio into a personal dance floor when I’m composing. You need to dance to create dance numbers, after all. My interest in choreography, however, is all credit to Kamal Haasan, who saw the potential in me and gave me the opportunity to choreograph a piece for Manmadan Ambu (2010). There’s been no looking back since. I grew up watching Michael Jackson and always wanted to be on stage, singing, dancing and jumping around. So, when I create a song, I have the whole visual in my mind. I imagine the scene and my directors trust me enough to ask for my input, so, I often come up with some crazy ideas that end up being included in the choreography discussions. It’s truly amazing to see the choreography unfold exactly as I envisioned when composing the song.
You’re also incredibly multilingual and we’ve heard that even Bhushan Kumar from T-Series has praised you for your ability to produce multilingual hits?
You’re being kind, but I must credit my love for languages entirely to my mother, Seromani, who instilled this passion in me. We lived in Chennai for most of our lives, so, we spoke Tamil with everyone but used Telugu at home. She therefore insisted that I learn Hindi at school. I believe this is why my songs perform so well across different languages. I’ve always felt that lyrics are the most important aspect of any song, as they convey the core expression. So, if you don’t understand the language in which you’re composing, you can’t create lyrics that truly resonate with the audience.
Moving on to fashion, how do you always manage to look so trendy?
I’m going to ask my stylist friends to take note of this answer because they’re always criticising me for my fashion choices (laughs). The truth is, my style is just a reflection of who I am. I’m all about comfort and don’t particularly care for brands. I could wear something that costs just `50 and still carry it off with as much confidence as a designer piece. However, I do have a weakness for shoes — I have a huge collection. I never travel without at least 10-20 pairs, because I never want to be caught without the perfect shoes for any occasion, no matter what.
Finally, what are your plans for 2025?
I want to do everything under the sun. I just need to find the time. That said, I always remember Kamal Haasan telling me once that, “time will always be there; you just have to set it aside.” That’s become my motto. Not many people know that I’m actually a mandolin player too. I started learning the mandolin as a child under Mandolin Srinivas, but I never pursued it professionally. I always wanted to, so, earlier this year, I decided to revisit my passion and perform at the Tiruvaiyaru festival. The year started well, thanks to that. For the rest of the year, I might plan some independent music videos alongside several film projects. I also might venture further into acting, beyond my cameos, because I’ve been blessed with so many talents and it’s time I start acknowledging them and expressing them. I believe in manifestations, so, I know that if I truly desire something and humbly ask for it, I will eventually manifest all my dreams!
Pushpa 2 and Thandel are streaming on Netflix.
