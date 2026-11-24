BTS member Jimin and actress Song Da-eun have once again found themselves at the centre of relationship speculation, with rumours of a possible wedding gaining traction following the actress’ recent livestream on November 22, 2026.
The broadcast has prompted fresh questions about whether the former couple privately reconciled, with fans scrutinising Da-eun's appearance and drawing connections between her livestream and the singer’s recent social media activity. However, neither Jimin nor Da-eun has addressed the latest claims.
Song Da-eun’s recent livestream became a talking point after screenshots from the broadcast began circulating on social media.
Several fans claimed that the 35-year-old The Handmaiden actress appeared to be wearing a sweater similar to one previously worn by Jimin. The alleged resemblance fuelled speculation about a possible reconciliation between the two.
Social media users also drew parallels between the actress’ appearance and a recent Weverse post by Jimin, in which he was seen spending time by the sea with a few BTS members. The singer captioned the post “happy day”.
Some fans interpreted the caption as a possible reference to Da-eun’s livestream and began speculating about a renewed relationship.
The wedding speculation had begun gaining momentum even before Da-eun’s livestream. On November 11, 2026, Coachella announced its headliners and lineup for the upcoming edition, confirming that BTS would not be performing at the festival, despite earlier speculation about the group’s possible appearance.
Following the announcement, some fans began questioning the reason behind the group's absence. A post on X subsequently claimed that the K-pop group had allegedly turned down the opportunity to perform because one of its members was preparing to get married.
The speculation gathered further momentum after pictures of two earbud cases, allegedly labelled ‘Jimin’ and ‘Da-eun’, surfaced online.
Popular X account @entylawyer, known for sharing celebrity blind items, added to the chatter with a post claiming that an A-list K-pop boyband had declined a major festival appearance because its members had personal reasons to avoid an extended tour. The post further alleged that the schedule would conflict with a wedding date discussed by at least one member.
It read: “The A-list K-pop boyband rejected the big festival because that would give an excuse to their company to extend the tour and they don't want that for personal reasons. For at least one member, it would conflict with a wedding date which had been discussed.”
Fans soon began connecting the claims to Jimin and Song Da-eun, with some speculating that the post referred to their alleged nine-year relationship.
The latest speculation has drawn attention partly because Jimin and Da-eun were previously linked romantically. Dating rumours surrounding the two first gained traction in early 2022, when netizens began pointing out alleged similarities in their accessories and social media activities.
The discussion resurfaced in 2024 after Da-eun shared a video that fans believed featured Jimin. However, neither party issued a statement at the time.
In 2025, the actress shared an elevator video featuring the BTS singer, bringing their alleged relationship back into the spotlight. Following the renewed attention, Jimin’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, issued a statement on August 31, 2025, acknowledging that the two had shared romantic feelings and dated for some time but were no longer together.
The statement marked the first official confirmation of their past relationship. Given this history, the latest claims of a possible reconciliation and wedding have once again divided fans.
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