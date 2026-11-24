Song Da-eun’s recent livestream became a talking point after screenshots from the broadcast began circulating on social media.

Several fans claimed that the 35-year-old The Handmaiden actress appeared to be wearing a sweater similar to one previously worn by Jimin. The alleged resemblance fuelled speculation about a possible reconciliation between the two.

Social media users also drew parallels between the actress’ appearance and a recent Weverse post by Jimin, in which he was seen spending time by the sea with a few BTS members. The singer captioned the post “happy day”.

Some fans interpreted the caption as a possible reference to Da-eun’s livestream and began speculating about a renewed relationship.