Inside Dan Reynolds and wife Aja's split: Imagine Dragons frontman spotted with Sofia Vergara

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds was recently spotted with Modern Family star Sofia Vergara. The two were seen holding hands and getting cosy during their late night dinner in Beverly Hills. This spotting occurs at a time when news of Dan’s split with actress Minka Kelly surfaces giving rise to speculations about Dan and Sofia’s relationship. Sofia on the other hand also divorced her husband Joe Manganiello in 2024 and is reportedly single so far. While it is not yet confirmed if the two are dating, this episode brought the spotlight on Dan’s divorce from ex-wife Aja Volkman.
Aja Volkman is also an American singer and songwriter recognised as the lead vocalist of the alternative rock band Nico Vega. The former couple met in 2010 and got married a year later. Their relationship progressed well despite the two being in the same profession. In fact, they have collaborated on numerous instances too. In 2012, they welcomed their first child, a daughter – Arrow Eve Reynolds and in 2017 they welcomed twin daughters Gia James and Coco Rae.
The news of their first separation came in 2018 but did not end up in immediate divorce. In fact, the two reportedly reconciled by the end of 2018 and even welcomes their fourth child together, a son named Valentine Reynolds. Three years later in 2022, they announced their second separation. This time around there was no hope of reconciliation and the couple ended up splitting in 2024. While the divorce proceedings were on there were news about Dan’s relation with actor Minka Kelly. However, whether she was the sole reason for the split or not was never confirmed. Two years later, Dan has also split from Minka and was spotted with Sofia.
Dan had once spoken about the pain and suffering he had been through during the divorce but neither of them have stated exact facts about their private lives in front of the media. So far it is only publicly known that the couple divorced due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ but continue to co-parent their four children.
Dan and Minka Kelly’s romance
Dan and Minka met in the United Kingdom and were linked in 2022 while Dan was still married to Aja. As the two started appearing together more and more, rumours turned into reality and the two became a couple in public eyes. They split as recently as October 2026 and soon after Sofia Vergara came into the picture. Whether Dan and Sofia turn into a couple or not, only time will tell.
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