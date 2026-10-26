Inside Dan Reynolds and wife Aja's split: Imagine Dragons frontman spotted with Sofia Vergara

The news of their first separation came in 2018 but did not end up in immediate divorce. In fact, the two reportedly reconciled by the end of 2018 and even welcomes their fourth child together, a son named Valentine Reynolds. Three years later in 2022, they announced their second separation. This time around there was no hope of reconciliation and the couple ended up splitting in 2024. While the divorce proceedings were on there were news about Dan’s relation with actor Minka Kelly. However, whether she was the sole reason for the split or not was never confirmed. Two years later, Dan has also split from Minka and was spotted with Sofia.

Dan had once spoken about the pain and suffering he had been through during the divorce but neither of them have stated exact facts about their private lives in front of the media. So far it is only publicly known that the couple divorced due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ but continue to co-parent their four children.

Dan and Minka Kelly’s romance

Dan and Minka met in the United Kingdom and were linked in 2022 while Dan was still married to Aja. As the two started appearing together more and more, rumours turned into reality and the two became a couple in public eyes. They split as recently as October 2026 and soon after Sofia Vergara came into the picture. Whether Dan and Sofia turn into a couple or not, only time will tell.