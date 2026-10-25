Tom Brady is reportedly dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel

The separated couple have two kids together: a son, Benjamin, who is 16 years old and a daughter, Vivian, who is 13 years old. Tom Brady is also the father of a 19-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

In January, Tom spoke about his priorities, suggesting that dating was not at the forefront of his life. He said, “You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids.” I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects, and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” he continued, adding that he’s 'so blessed in so many parts of [his] life.'