Tom Brady is reportedly dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel are believed to be dating. According to the source, the couple has been dating for “quite some time,” but the source provided no additional details about their love life. Brady, 49, has maintained his personal life under wraps after separating from his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, in 2022. Meanwhile, Candice Swanepoel, 38, is widely recognised for her collaborations with Victoria’s Secret.
Following his split with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady has been romantically involved with a number of prominent women such as Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, Sofia Vergara, Alix Earle, and Yael Cohen. Tom Brady got married to Bündchen in 2009, and their relationship came to an end in 2022.
The separated couple have two kids together: a son, Benjamin, who is 16 years old and a daughter, Vivian, who is 13 years old. Tom Brady is also the father of a 19-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.
In January, Tom spoke about his priorities, suggesting that dating was not at the forefront of his life. He said, “You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids.” I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects, and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” he continued, adding that he’s 'so blessed in so many parts of [his] life.'
Candice Swanepoel has two boys with her ex-fiancé, Hermann Nicoli, namely Anacã, aged 10, and Ariel, aged 8. The couple were together for over ten years before separating in 2018. Moreover, the model has been part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026. She was seen wearing three different ensembles, one of which was entirely pink, and another had metallic elements with jewelled wings.
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