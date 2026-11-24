Charlie Cox has revealed that he was denied an opportunity to audition for James Bond because he was considered too old for the role. The actor, who will turn 44 next month, shared the experience during an interview with Virgin Radio UK on November 23. The revelation came days after Robert Pattinson was announced as the next actor to portray the iconic British spy.

Speaking about his attempt to be considered for the role, Charlie said, "Can I say something? I asked to audition for that. Do you know what they told me? 'Too old.' But Rob is the same age as me!"

Charlie then pointed out the apparent contradiction in the casting decision, adding, "He does look good for it, I have to be fair. Next [month] I am going to be 44… how is 44 too old?"

Robert Pattinson, who is 40, is approximately three years younger than Charlie Cox. The age difference prompted Charlie to question the reasoning behind his rejection, particularly after the filmmakers chose someone from a similar age group.

Charlie Cox expected a younger actor to become the next James Bond

Charlie admitted that the response he received made him believe the filmmakers were looking for a considerably younger actor. He had expected either Jack Lowden, known for playing River Cartwright in Slow Horses, or Callum Turner to be selected.

"I thought it was going to be Jack Lowden or maybe Callum Turner," he said.