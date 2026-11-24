Charlie Cox has revealed that he was denied an opportunity to audition for James Bond because he was considered too old for the role. The actor, who will turn 44 next month, shared the experience during an interview with Virgin Radio UK on November 23. The revelation came days after Robert Pattinson was announced as the next actor to portray the iconic British spy.
Speaking about his attempt to be considered for the role, Charlie said, "Can I say something? I asked to audition for that. Do you know what they told me? 'Too old.' But Rob is the same age as me!"
Charlie then pointed out the apparent contradiction in the casting decision, adding, "He does look good for it, I have to be fair. Next [month] I am going to be 44… how is 44 too old?"
Robert Pattinson, who is 40, is approximately three years younger than Charlie Cox. The age difference prompted Charlie to question the reasoning behind his rejection, particularly after the filmmakers chose someone from a similar age group.
Charlie Cox expected a younger actor to become the next James Bond
Charlie admitted that the response he received made him believe the filmmakers were looking for a considerably younger actor. He had expected either Jack Lowden, known for playing River Cartwright in Slow Horses, or Callum Turner to be selected.
"I thought it was going to be Jack Lowden or maybe Callum Turner," he said.
Despite missing out on the opportunity, Charlie was appreciative of Pattinson's casting and praised the career he has built. "What an amazing career that guy has carved out," he said, referring to Pattinson's collaborations with acclaimed filmmakers.
Robert Pattinson was officially announced as the next James Bond on November 16, 2026. He will take over from Daniel Craig, who played Bond in five films, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and ending with No Time to Die in 2021. The film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.
Born on December 15, 1982, in London, Charlie Cox is best known for playing Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, in the Marvel television series. He first portrayed the blind lawyer and superhero in Netflix's Daredevil in 2015 and later reprised the role in The Defenders, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Daredevil: Born Again. His other projects include Stardust, Boardwalk Empire and The Theory of Everything.