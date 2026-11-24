Godzilla Minus Zero was made on a reported budget of approximately $19 million (around Rs 179 crore). In comparison, the two-part Ramayana franchise is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, with approximately Rs 2,000 crore allocated to the first installment.

However, the initial lead did not last. Ramayana subsequently recorded a significant increase in worldwide earnings, crossing Rs 1,700 crore within 19 days of release. Godzilla Minus Zero, meanwhile, had collected approximately $89.93 million worldwide by November 15, according to reported estimates.

A sequel to the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One, Godzilla Minus Zero is directed by Takashi Yamazaki. The film continues the franchise's exploration of the destruction caused by the giant monster and its impact on human lives. The previous instalment earned approximately $113 million worldwide and received international recognition, including an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Based on the epic Ramayana by Valmiki, it is the first instalment of a two-part film series which chronicle the life of Prince Rama from childhood up to his adventurous 14-year exile.

The project was announced in May 2017 as a live-action adaptation of Ramayana, initially conceived as a trilogy by producers but later restructured as a two-part film series.