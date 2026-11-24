The article also quotes another individual, identified as 'The Person Familiar', who reportedly used to be close to Swift. The source alleged that the singer could use her influence to discipline people who disagreed with her.

"Nobody is beyond reproach with her," the person said. "If you don't see it her way, she comes after you."

The same source further alleged that people who fell out of favour with Swift could be abruptly excluded from her social circle. The claims paint a picture that contrasts with the singer's public image, which has frequently emphasised female friendships, loyalty and solidarity.

The exposé also revisits Swift's school years in Pennsylvania, challenging her account of being excluded by classmates. In a 2009 interview, Swift had recalled that her friends would leave the lunch table when she joined them. However, her former music teacher, Sharon Luyben, disputed the account, saying, "That wasn't true. We had assigned seating in junior high."

Former classmate Chanice Skinner described Swift as "always part of the popular crowd", and called her "one of the bullies". Another former classmate, Arielle Peppers, recalled that Swift owned several pairs of Ugg boots while other students struggled to afford them.

The article also examines her disagreements with fellow musicians, including Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo and Katy Perry, as well as her fallout with former friend Blake Lively. It questions whether Swift's public expressions of support for other female artists always reflect her private relationships.