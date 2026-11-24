Some marriage rumors surrounding Sara Tendulkar and Rajveer Deol have been doing the rounds on social networking sites recently. However, it seems that nothing much can be said about them since they seem to have been just rumours. Sources close to Sara Tendulkar have denied the marriage allegations between her and Rajveer Deol and claimed that the two of them haven't even met each other before. It has also been claimed that Sara Tendulkar is single and busy with her career.
According to the insider, the rumours about Sara and Rajveer are untrue. The insider found the gossip to be unnecessary and disturbing. According to the insider, Sara is someone who does not want to react to all the rumours being spread about her. According to the source, “There is no truth to these rumours. Sara and Rajveer have never even met each other. Sara is single and focused on her work. This speculation is just unnecessary and perturbing,"
Sara Tendulkar has previously opened up about her views on marriage. Her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding ceremony offered her an insight into the whole experience. She termed her presence at her brother’s wedding as a 'trial round' for her own wedding. Recently, her brother Arjun Tendulkar got married to Saaniya Chandhok, who is an entrepreneur and associated with a pet wellness venture, Mr Paws.
Sara is the daughter of the renowned cricket player Sachin Tendulkar and Dr Anjali Tendulkar. Sara has built her own identity separate from that of her famous family members. She is a model, social media influencer, nutritionist, wellness entrepreneur and also a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. She also launched a Pilates academy, named Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar, in Andheri, Mumbai, in August 2025. Sara is well-known for her fashion sense, collaborations with brands and other public events.
Rajveer Deol is the younger son of Indian film actor Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol. Born on 12th May 1994 in Mumbai, he is the grandson of Dharmendra and the younger brother of Karan Deol, who is also an actor. His Bollywood debut came in the 2023 romantic film Dono, where he acted opposite Paloma Dhillon and the film was directed by Avnish S. Barjatya. Before entering films, Rajveer trained in theatre in the UK and worked as an assistant director.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.