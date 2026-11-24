Some marriage rumors surrounding Sara Tendulkar and Rajveer Deol have been doing the rounds on social networking sites recently. However, it seems that nothing much can be said about them since they seem to have been just rumours. Sources close to Sara Tendulkar have denied the marriage allegations between her and Rajveer Deol and claimed that the two of them haven't even met each other before. It has also been claimed that Sara Tendulkar is single and busy with her career.

Sara Tendulkar and Rajveer Deol wedding rumours dismissed

According to the insider, the rumours about Sara and Rajveer are untrue. The insider found the gossip to be unnecessary and disturbing. According to the insider, Sara is someone who does not want to react to all the rumours being spread about her. According to the source, “There is no truth to these rumours. Sara and Rajveer have never even met each other. Sara is single and focused on her work. This speculation is just unnecessary and perturbing,"