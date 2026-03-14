Sara Tendulkar shares heartfelt post on brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding

Sara also included a note to accompany the pictures. The note expressed Sara's happiness for the couple as they begin their journey together. In her note, Sara wrote, " My baby brother now belongs to @saaniyachandhok 💓 May the universe shower you both with infinite blessings, abundance, everything your heart desires, and ofcourse, protect you from nazar for the rest of your lives.🧿🙏🏻🤲🏻📿 Love you both immensely💗💗💗💗💗 Undoubtedly the happiest day of my life!”

Manish Malhotra created a beautiful pink saree for Sara Tendulkar to wear on her brother's wedding. It included a cutwork rosette border and razzama–razzi embroidery hand-embroidered with zardozi and resham. The saree was paired with an equally gorgeous pink silk blouse, embellished with multi-coloured zardozi embroidery, and was completed with jewelled tassels that hung from the sleeves.

This blouse was decorated with beautiful embroidery on both the sleeve lengths and neck edges, a cut-out back and tassels as well. Sara finished her outfit off with more traditional jewellery that included many pieces, such as: several layers of stone-embedded necklaces with green stone drop earrings, matching 2-piece ensembles, sleek maang tikka, stacked bangles and a large costume ring.

A number of famous faces attended the wedding. Bollywood actors included Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Farhan Akhtar. Cricketing personalities in attendance included MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech.