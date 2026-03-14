Paap and Zeher actor Uditaa Goswami lives life to the fullest with her family and music today

Uditaa Goswami was born in Dehra Dun. She comes from mixed ancestry with her father hailing from Varanasi and mother from Shillong. Her grand-mother is from Nepal. At the tender age of 16 she started her modeling career as she walked the ramp for a local fashion institution. From there she found her calling and passion in modeling and went over to Delhi to pursue it as a career. Her hard-work and participation in a reality show gained her recognition and she modeled for prominent brands in due course.

Her Bollywood debut opposite John Abraham in Paap was noted by one and all and it made her famous overnight in the industry, back then. Thereafter, she acted opposite Emraan Hashmi in Zeher and Aksar with Dino Morea. She has also played pivotal roles in movies like Chase, Apartment, Aggar with Diary of a Butterfly being her last known work in the industry back in 2012.