Paap and Zeher actor Uditaa Goswami lives life to the fullest with her family and music today

One of the most sharp and beautiful actresses of the 2000s was Uditaa Goswami. Her pairing opposite John Abraham for Paap is one of the most remembered films of her career, the second being Zeher, opposite Emraan Hashmi. Bold, beautiful and impressive was what Uditaa Goswami had become in the Bollywood industry, almost two decades ago. The actor started out as a model, landed her career in films and then chose to make the quiet shift towards a family life. If you still wonder where she is and what she does today, then this article answers all your questions.
Uditaa Goswami was born in Dehra Dun. She comes from mixed ancestry with her father hailing from Varanasi and mother from Shillong. Her grand-mother is from Nepal. At the tender age of 16 she started her modeling career as she walked the ramp for a local fashion institution. From there she found her calling and passion in modeling and went over to Delhi to pursue it as a career. Her hard-work and participation in a reality show gained her recognition and she modeled for prominent brands in due course.
Her Bollywood debut opposite John Abraham in Paap was noted by one and all and it made her famous overnight in the industry, back then. Thereafter, she acted opposite Emraan Hashmi in Zeher and Aksar with Dino Morea. She has also played pivotal roles in movies like Chase, Apartment, Aggar with Diary of a Butterfly being her last known work in the industry back in 2012.
In 2013, she decided to break away from the limelight and married director Mohit Suri, of Saiyaara fame. She had met Suri early on in her life but love blossomed slowly and they finally tied the knot making her the sister-in-law of Pooja Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, and Alia Bhatt. Soon after they were blessed with a girl, Devi and a boy, Karrma and Uditaa loved spending time with her children. But deep down a new passion was calling her – music. She trained herself in music mixing and became a DJ. Today, apart from managing her family, she also plays private gigs as a DJ. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs 15-20 crores approximately.
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