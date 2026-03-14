‘Shy’ Prince William once made Princess Diana consider preparing Prince Harry to be king

Richard Kay said, “I think William has been a bit of a surprise. He was a shy young man. Certainly, when his mother was still alive, she would tell me that she never really thought that William wanted the ‘top job,’ as she called it. The idea that he would one day wear the crown."

Richard further said “She, in her mind, was preparing the way for the possibility that it would be Harry who succeeded his father. She had a nickname for Harry: She used to call him 'Good King Harry'.”

According to the journalist, Prince William has risen to a position of significant stature within the British royal family, and he has been improving his skills to perform the role. Richard believes that Prince William has shown a clear understanding of the fact that certain areas of the monarchy need to be reformed because they no longer fit in with modern society.

Richard Kay and Princess Diana formed a friendship during his time reporting on the royal family. There were occasions when Diana confided her thoughts to him privately. Richard has also previously acknowledged that he had a telephone conversation with Diana the evening before she passed away in Paris in August 1997, at the age of 36.

William and Harry (now separated) were reportedly reunited at the memorial service for their Aunt Lord Robert Fellowes at St Mary’s Church, Norfolk on August 2024. According to sources, the brothers remained separate throughout the event. They sat on opposite sides of the Church and did not interact during the service.