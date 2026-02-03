Netflix staff treat themselves as Meghan’s lifestyle brand faces overstock rumours

The Hollywood headquarters of Netflix are said to be functioning as a gourmet pantry this week. Employees of the streaming service’s Los Angeles office have been helping themselves to a cornucopia of free preserves, candles, and wine from lifestyle brand As Ever, owned by Meghan Markle.
Two storage rooms at the Icon tower and Epic building are said to be full of the merchandise, according to insiders. While some claim the overstock is a sign of a problem, others claim the items are simply intended for use as promotional gifts. One employee was seen leaving the office with a haul of ten items, including the Duchess’ famous jam and her famous flower petal sprinkles.
A glitch in the system?
The office giveaway has come at a sensitive time for Meghan. Last month, a technical glitch on the website of her lifestyle brand gave customers a peek at the company’s internal stock levels. This data reportedly showed 6,50,000 units unsold, including 2,20,000 jars of jam, 30,000 pots of honey, and 70,000 bottles of wine.
Although these numbers are cited as proof of a slowdown by critics, sources within the company claim that the large numbers are actually indicative of preparations for a massive international expansion. Meghan, 44, has in the past talked about the ‘double-edged sword’ of her initial success, stating that her first rosé sold out in under an hour, making it impossible to track customer metrics.
Streaming struggles
The lifestyle line was intended to debut in tandem with the Netflix series With Love, Meghan. Unfortunately, the series has yet to gain traction. Recent numbers indicate that the second season ranked 1,217th on the most-watched list on the platform, with only two million views in four months.
Industry insiders believe that although the series may not be renewed for a third season, Meghan is still dedicated to her retail empire. For those who are not among the fortunate few to work at the Netflix campus in Hollywood, the brand’s latest Valentine’s Day package, complete with water lotus candles and raspberry spread, is currently selling for $185.