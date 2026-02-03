Netflix staff treat themselves as Meghan’s lifestyle brand faces overstock rumours

The Hollywood headquarters of Netflix are said to be functioning as a gourmet pantry this week. Employees of the streaming service’s Los Angeles office have been helping themselves to a cornucopia of free preserves, candles, and wine from lifestyle brand As Ever, owned by Meghan Markle.

Netflix insiders say offices overflowing with Meghan Markle’s As Ever products

Two storage rooms at the Icon tower and Epic building are said to be full of the merchandise, according to insiders. While some claim the overstock is a sign of a problem, others claim the items are simply intended for use as promotional gifts. One employee was seen leaving the office with a haul of ten items, including the Duchess’ famous jam and her famous flower petal sprinkles.

A glitch in the system?

The office giveaway has come at a sensitive time for Meghan. Last month, a technical glitch on the website of her lifestyle brand gave customers a peek at the company’s internal stock levels. This data reportedly showed 6,50,000 units unsold, including 2,20,000 jars of jam, 30,000 pots of honey, and 70,000 bottles of wine.