Lipreader claims King Charles and Camilla were discussing Prince Harry during Trooping the Colour

Nicola claims Camilla asked, “Yes. What else did he want?” to which the King allegedly replied, “He keeps dragging it all up, there seems to be another issue, right now.” Camilla is then reported to have asked, “What are you going to do about it?” prompting Charles to respond, “We will tackle it sooner or later, it's all very messy and I will talk to Harry. That'll be fun.” Camilla concluded with, “Oh yes, problematic.”

Meanwhile, reports claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently let go of six more members of their team. Departures include Kyle Boulia, their LA-based deputy press secretary; Charlie Gipson, European communications director; and Lianne Cashin, Archewell’s former head of operations. Others leaving include Deesha Tank, Archewell’s communications director, a personal assistant, and Meghan’s social media manager.

These staffing changes follow Harry’s BBC interview, in which he criticized his father and denounced what he described as an “establishment stitch-up” after losing his legal appeal over government-provided security. The interview is believed to have been poorly received at Buckingham Palace.